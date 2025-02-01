Follow on Google News
Tri-state Area Soul Line Dancing Project to be Archived at the Library of Congress
By: in Fact, Inc.
This free event will take place inside the Library of Congress, Jefferson Great Hall, 10 First Street, SE, Washington, DC 20540, from 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM. The historic event features soul line dance instruction from Philadelphia-
About the Community Collections Project
The community collections project was made possible through the Library of Congress' "Of the People: Widening the Path" initiative, a multi-year program designed to create new opportunities for Americans to engage with the Library and contribute their perspectives to its collections, ensuring a more inclusive representation of American stories.
Karen "Queen Nur" Abdul-Malik, 2022 recipient of an American Folklife Center Community Collections Grant, was selected from over 180 applicants nationwide to document the thriving artistic culture of soul line dance in the tri-state area. Only ten projects were chosen for this prestigious grant. Soul line dance, also known as urban line dance, is a popular form of social dance characterized by choreographed steps performed in lines to soul, R&B, hip-hop, and gospel music.
In 2022 Abdul-Malik formed Community on the Line, an interdisciplinary project team composed of local members of the urban line dance community. From 2022 to 2023, the team collected nearly 1000 community files, including oral histories with soul line dance practitioners, instructional classes, photographs of events and interviews. This documentation revealed the vibrant history of urban line dance in the tri-state area, capturing a lively African-American art form, encompassing dance, music, language, fashion, social gatherings, and celebrations.
"The importance of having this collection at the Library of Congress is to raise awareness of traditional culture keepers and provide documented research for understanding the study and impact of the R&B/Soul line dance community," says Abdul-Malik.
More Information About the Library of Congress Event
The Library of Congress event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Buses have been chartered for urban line dancers to travel from Philadelphia and New Jersey to Washington, DC on February 27th. Maryland soul line dance organization, Bout Dat Dance (BDD) will host the after-party at VFW Post 96 196527 Suitland Road, Morningside, MD 20745.
Library of Congress Registration and Community Collections Photo Gallery
For event registration and additional information about the event, please visit innovativefact.org. A photo gallery representing the community collections project is also available through the website.
Karen Abdul-Malik
