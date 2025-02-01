D1 Training Teams Up with Stonewall Ball Club to Elevate Youth Sports in Winchester

End

-- D1 Training, an athletic-focused training facility known for its innovative approach to fitness, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Stonewall Ball Club, a dedicated nonprofit youth baseball and softball program in Winchester, VA. This collaboration aims to empower young athletes by teaching them essential skills like body mechanics, running techniques, and body-weight exercises in a nurturing and positive environment."Supporting and promoting youth programs like Stonewall Ball Club is what we are passionate about here at D1 Winchester, the opportunity to help young athletes realize their goals is what inspires us everyday," said Kiersten Nogueira, General Manager of D1 Training Winchester. "Together with Stonewall Ball Club, we are focusing on building the foundation of a healthy lifestyle and teaching age-appropriate speed, strength and resistance training fundamentals for the student athletes at Stonewall Ball Club.""Our organizations are united under a shared goal to grow the games of baseball and softball, as well as teach our student-athletes the importance of discipline, healthy living, and being active said Chris Pownall, Chief Operating Officer of Stonewall Ball Club. This partnership signifies more than just training; it's about building a community. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with D1 Training.""In my more than 20 years of working with the baseball and softball communities in Frederick County, the one thing that has remained a constant is the positive impact that playing sports has on young athletes said Andrew Higgs, the Chief Executive Officer of Stonewall Ball Club. "We cannot wait for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to learn under D1 Training's elite coaches where they will receive world class speed, agility, and conditioning training."About Stonewall Ball Club: Established in 2023, SBC is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and is committed to youth baseball, softball, and football in the Winchester and Frederick County area. The club focuses on character development and community involvement over profit, offering year-round practices and competitive gameplay for ages 7U to 20U.About D1 Training: Established in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, D1 Training has blossomed into a leading name in athletic training. With over 100 locations across the nation and more in development, the brand has garnered accolades from Entrepreneur Magazine and Men's Health Magazine. Endorsed by the NFL Players Association, D1 Training stands as an approved training facility and a preferred partner of the National Academy of Sports Medicine.This partnership with Stonewall Ball Club marks an exciting chapter in D1 Training's mission to foster healthy, active lifestyles in youth sports.For more information about D1 Training and its programs, visit D1training.com, find us on Instagram @d1_Winchester or email kiersten.nogueira@d1training.comFor more information on Stonewall Ball Club, please visit StonewallBC.org