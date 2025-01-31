Follow on Google News
City of Sanger Recognizes Shani Bradshaw for Leadership in Bringing Tom Thumb Grocery Store
By: City of Sanger
The certificate presented to Bradshaw read:
"We extend our personal gratitude and sincere appreciation for your tireless efforts working with Randall's Food and Drugs, LP, to bring Tom Thumb Grocery to the City of Sanger. We understand that projects of this magnitude require a great deal of time and—most importantly—
This project is an enormous accomplishment. It will have positive and direct impacts on our community for decades, and it paves the way for rapid, future economic development. Your commitment, overall leadership, and the example you set are true reflections of your professionalism. We are extremely proud of this accomplishment, and to have you as part of our team!"
In response to the recognition, Bradshaw expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am incredibly humbled and grateful to have received a recognition award from the Sanger City Council for my contribution to the Tom Thumb project. A huge thank you to my amazing team, community, and everyone involved. I'm excited to continue working on projects that positively impact our community. Thank you, City of Sanger City Council, for this honor—your support motivates me to keep pushing forward."
The new Tom Thumb grocery store will be a significant addition to the Sanger community. Located at the southeast corner of FM 455 and I-35 within the Sanger Crossing Retail Development, the 50,000-square-
Beyond the grocery store, the Sanger Crossing development, led by Malouf Interests, will include more than 500 multi-family homes, townhomes, duplex units, more than 250 single-family residences, and 18 commercial lots. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Sanger's economic growth, enhancing local amenities and opportunities for residents and businesses alike.
The City of Sanger commends Shani Bradshaw for her unwavering commitment and leadership, which have helped shape the future of the community.
About the City of Sanger
The City of Sanger is a vibrant and growing community dedicated to fostering economic development while maintaining its small-town charm. With a commitment to strategic growth and community enrichment, Sanger continues to attract new businesses and developments that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors.
https://sangertexas.org
https://discoversanger.com
Media Contact
Donna Green
dgreen@sangertexas.org
