City of Sanger Recognizes Shani Bradshaw for Leadership in Bringing Tom Thumb Grocery Store

-- The City of Sanger proudly recognized Shani Bradshaw, Director of Economic Development, for her instrumental role in bringing a Tom Thumb grocery store to the community. During the Sanger City Council meeting on February 3, Bradshaw was honored with a Certificate of Appreciation, acknowledging her dedication and leadership in facilitating this major development project.The certificate presented to Bradshaw read:"We extend our personal gratitude and sincere appreciation for your tireless efforts working with Randall's Food and Drugs, LP, to bring Tom Thumb Grocery to the City of Sanger. We understand that projects of this magnitude require a great deal of time and—most importantly—a team of dedicated individuals working towards the same goal. None were more dedicated to this project than you. We recognize the crucial role you played in keeping that team focused and leading the negotiation efforts throughout the entire process.This project is an enormous accomplishment. It will have positive and direct impacts on our community for decades, and it paves the way for rapid, future economic development. Your commitment, overall leadership, and the example you set are true reflections of your professionalism. We are extremely proud of this accomplishment, and to have you as part of our team!"In response to the recognition, Bradshaw expressed her gratitude, stating,The new Tom Thumb grocery store will be a significant addition to the Sanger community. Located at the southeast corner of FM 455 and I-35 within the Sanger Crossing Retail Development, the 50,000-square-foot store will offer a full range of services, including a pharmacy with a drive-thru service window, as well as departments for fresh produce, deli, bakery, meat, seafood, and floral.Beyond the grocery store, the Sanger Crossing development, led by Malouf Interests, will include more than 500 multi-family homes, townhomes, duplex units, more than 250 single-family residences, and 18 commercial lots. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Sanger's economic growth, enhancing local amenities and opportunities for residents and businesses alike.The City of Sanger commends Shani Bradshaw for her unwavering commitment and leadership, which have helped shape the future of the community.The City of Sanger is a vibrant and growing community dedicated to fostering economic development while maintaining its small-town charm. With a commitment to strategic growth and community enrichment, Sanger continues to attract new businesses and developments that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors.