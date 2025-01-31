 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* North Texas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sanger
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2025
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
January 2025
31

Follow on Google News

City of Sanger Recognizes Shani Bradshaw for Leadership in Bringing Tom Thumb Grocery Store

By:
 
 
Shani Bradshaw
Shani Bradshaw
SANGER, Texas - Feb. 4, 2025 - PRLog -- The City of Sanger proudly recognized Shani Bradshaw, Director of Economic Development, for her instrumental role in bringing a Tom Thumb grocery store to the community. During the Sanger City Council meeting on February 3, Bradshaw was honored with a Certificate of Appreciation, acknowledging her dedication and leadership in facilitating this major development project.

The certificate presented to Bradshaw read:

"We extend our personal gratitude and sincere appreciation for your tireless efforts working with Randall's Food and Drugs, LP, to bring Tom Thumb Grocery to the City of Sanger. We understand that projects of this magnitude require a great deal of time and—most importantly—a team of dedicated individuals working towards the same goal. None were more dedicated to this project than you. We recognize the crucial role you played in keeping that team focused and leading the negotiation efforts throughout the entire process.

This project is an enormous accomplishment. It will have positive and direct impacts on our community for decades, and it paves the way for rapid, future economic development. Your commitment, overall leadership, and the example you set are true reflections of your professionalism. We are extremely proud of this accomplishment, and to have you as part of our team!"

In response to the recognition, Bradshaw expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am incredibly humbled and grateful to have received a recognition award from the Sanger City Council for my contribution to the Tom Thumb project. A huge thank you to my amazing team, community, and everyone involved. I'm excited to continue working on projects that positively impact our community. Thank you, City of Sanger City Council, for this honor—your support motivates me to keep pushing forward."

The new Tom Thumb grocery store will be a significant addition to the Sanger community. Located at the southeast corner of FM 455 and I-35 within the Sanger Crossing Retail Development, the 50,000-square-foot store will offer a full range of services, including a pharmacy with a drive-thru service window, as well as departments for fresh produce, deli, bakery, meat, seafood, and floral.

Beyond the grocery store, the Sanger Crossing development, led by Malouf Interests, will include more than 500 multi-family homes, townhomes, duplex units, more than 250 single-family residences, and 18 commercial lots. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Sanger's economic growth, enhancing local amenities and opportunities for residents and businesses alike.

The City of Sanger commends Shani Bradshaw for her unwavering commitment and leadership, which have helped shape the future of the community.

About the City of Sanger

The City of Sanger is a vibrant and growing community dedicated to fostering economic development while maintaining its small-town charm. With a commitment to strategic growth and community enrichment, Sanger continues to attract new businesses and developments that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors.
https://sangertexas.org
https://discoversanger.com

Media Contact
Donna Green
dgreen@sangertexas.org
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@sangertexas.org Email Verified
Tags:North Texas
Industry:Government
Location:Sanger - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
City of Sanger News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Feb 04, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share