Nation's #1 Holiday Party Celebrates 38th Year

Matzoball® jewish singles parties rolling into six cities across the country
By:
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Dec. 17, 2024 - PRLog -- Labeled the #1 holiday party in the country by USA Today, MATZOBALL® will celebrate its 38th year of connecting Jewish singles for a night of schmoozing, fun, and romantic possibilities on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2024.

This year, MATZOBALL® adds a tech-savvy twist to its legendary lineup, highlighting its new digital companion, the Jewzz app. From the creators of MATZOBALL®, Jewzz is a free Jewish dating app revolutionizing the dating scene with real-time video speed dating for verified Jewish singles.

MATZOBALL® has long been the meeting ground for Jewish singles, fostering thousands of friendships, romances, and marriages. Now, Jewzz extends this legacy, offering daily chances for singles to connect face-to-face virtually before meeting in person at unforgettable events like MATZOBALL®.

MATZOBALL® 2024 Event Highlights:

Boca Raton
Celebrate at Boca Luna Luxe Lounge, located at 111 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33432. The party kicks off at 9:00 PM and runs until 3:00 AM EST. General Admission tickets start at $50, with a Fast Pass option available for $75.

Boston
Party at The Grand Boston, 58 Seaport Blvd #300, Boston, MA 02210. Doors open at 9:00 PM, with the fun lasting until 2:00 AM EST. General Admission tickets are $50 or grab a Fast Pass for $75.

Los Angeles
Schmooze on the West Coast at Poppy, 755 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069. Join the festivities from 10:00 PM to 2:00 AM PST. General Admission starts at $50, with a Fast Pass option at $75.

Miami
Experience the energy of LIV Nightclub Miami, 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140. The party starts at 10:00 PM and continues until 4:00 AM EST. General Admission is $60, with a Fast Pass available for $85.

New York City
Head to Slate NY at 54 W 21st St, New York, NY 10010, for a night of excitement. The event begins at 10:00 PM and runs until 4:00 AM EST. General Admission tickets start at $50, with a Fast Pass option for $75.

Washington, DC
Dance the night away at Decades, 1219 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036. The event starts at 9:00 PM and goes until 3:00 AM EST. General Admission is $40, with a Fast Pass available for $65.

"Nearly 50% of Americans are single, and MATZOBALL® has always been about bringing Jewish singles together," says Andrew Rudnick, founder of MATZOBALL® and Jewzz. "With Jewzz, we're taking matchmaking to the next level, offering daily opportunities to meet and connect before they even step into a MATZOBALL® event."

About MATZOBALL

MATZOBALL® is a yearly party for Jewish singles held annually on December 24th. Since its inception in 1987, it has attracted over 400,000 attendees and generated more than $15 million in revenue. MATZOBALL® was founded by Andrew Rudnick, owner of Mazel Events, LLC. To learn more, visit matzoball.org.

About Jewzz

Find your Jewish match with Jewzz, the Jewish dating app created by the team behind MATZOBALL®. Combining decades of matchmaking expertise with cutting-edge technology, Jewzz is where tradition meets innovation. Learn more at jewzz.com.

Contact
Susan Gerson
***@gmail.com
