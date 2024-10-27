Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
UMBO Launches MY HERO, A Revolutionary Concept That enables Military Families To Maintain Connection
A Revolutionary Recordable and customizable Doll Keeping Families Connected, No Matter the Distance.
The inspiration for MY HERO began during Matthew's deployment in 2020 on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Shortly after their son Mason was born, Matthew, a U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Officer, deployed, leaving Jaclyn and Mason at home. To help Mason feel connected and keep Matthew present in their home, Jaclyn suggested he record bedtime stories for Mason. The recordings became a powerful way for father and son to stay connected during Matthew's absence. When he returned six months later, Mason didn't initially recognize him until Matthew spoke.
"As soon as I opened my mouth, Mason lit up like the Fourth of July," Matthew recalls. "He knew exactly who I was—I was the voice in his books."
A few years later, after life slowed down a bit, Matthew set out to accomplish one of his goals on his bucket list—to write a children's book. Inspired by the fun and challenges of teaching Mason to dress himself, Matthew wrote Benny Backwards. "At the time, we were teaching Mason to dress himself, and he kept putting his clothes on backwards. We made up stories, and I decided to write a book," Jaclyn shared. "I didn't know who would buy it, but I gave it to a friend of mine whose son had cancer. It became a top seller on Amazon for a couple of weeks. This encouraged me to write more."
With the success of Benny Backwards, the Millers were inspired to continue sharing stories and finding new ways for families to stay close, even when apart. Jaclyn, who first suggested recording books for Mason, envisioned taking it a step further by turning Matt's book into a recordable book. When they found out it was proprietary, Matt who had considered a plush companion with the book suggested putting a recorder inside a doll. From there, MY HERO was born.
Recently, the Millers introduced MY HERO at the Military Influencer Conference in Atlanta, where it captured the interest of global retailers and influencers alike, drawn to its unique blend of connection and comfort for military families.
"Our mission is to bring comfort, familiarity, and connection to military children," says Jaclyn, a clinical audiologist and co-founder. "MY HERO was created to bridge the gap and keep families close."
In addition, 5 percent of MY HERO sales support the MY HERO Fund, which helps provide prescription glasses for military children. This initiative is especially close to the Millers' hearts, as their younger son Hayden requires frequent prescription changes not covered by TRICARE.
visit www.umbobooks.com and follow their journey on Instagram @umboherodolls and see reaction videos of children receiving dolls.
Media Contact
Matt Miller
matt@umbobooks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse