Industry News





Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley appoints Edith Ramirez to Board

Assistant City Manager for Development Services for the City of Morgan Hill joins the BGCSV Board of Directors
By: Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
 
 
Edith Ramirez
Edith Ramirez
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Oct. 29, 2024 - PRLog -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV), a nonprofit youth services group providing after-school voluntary activities for young people through clubhouses across the valley, announced the appointment of Edith Ramirez to its board of directors. Ramirez is Assistant City Manager for Development Services for the City of Morgan Hill. She oversees the department responsible for planning, building, code enforcement, housing, and economic development, and plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of this growing city of approximately 46,000 residents.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Edith Ramirez to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley's Board of Directors," said Steve Wymer, BGCSV's President & CEO. "Edith is a dynamic leader whose commitment to expanding access and opportunity in underserved communities aligns perfectly with BGCSV's mission. Her expertise and passion will be invaluable as we continue to work to help build a brighter, more equitable future for all children in South County and across Silicon Valley."

A passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, Edith champions initiatives to create a more equitable and inclusive community. Over the past thirteen years, Edith has been instrumental in revitalizing Morgan Hill's downtown area through strategic economic development initiatives. Her leadership has resulted in the creation of over 2 million square feet of new commercial and industrial space, driving economic growth and job creation. Additionally, she is at the forefront of regional transportation projects, working to improve connectivity and accessibility. Born in Mexico City and raised in the Bay Area, Edith is a mother of two and a proud resident of Morgan Hill.

"I'm incredibly proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley. As a mother of two kids who attend the Morgan Hill branch, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of their programs," said Ramirez. "Clubs offer a haven where children can explore their passions, build lifelong friendships, and reach their full potential. By providing a nurturing environment and essential resources, BGCSV is empowering our community's youth to achieve their dreams and create a brighter future."

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 5-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.

Media Contact
NINICO | Kiana Karn
kiana@ninico.com
Source:Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
NINICO Communications® PRs
