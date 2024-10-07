 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Auction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Barbara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2024
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
13121110987

Follow on Google News

Dream Foundation Hosts its Second Annual No Gala Gala

The non-event will allow those near and far to support final Dreams for terminally-ill adults
By:
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Oct. 10, 2024 - PRLog -- Following the success of last year's non-event, Dream Foundation will host its second annual No Gala Gala, Sunday, October 13th - Sunday, October 20th. Supporters will be invited to stay home, bid on an online auction featuring luxurious vacations and priceless must-haves, purchase an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to explore Napa Valley in style, as well as give to help make Dreams come true for terminally-ill adults across the country and Puerto Rico.

With no limits and no dress code, the No Gala Gala is the perfect way for everyone everywhere to help make Dreams come true, especially as 100% of funds raised will grant Dreams throughout the coming months.

Auction highlights include a one-on-one session with Emmy Award-winning animation artist Andy Suriano in Los Angeles or virtually via Zoom, an exclusive dinner prepared by Duo Catering & Margerum Tasting Room for ten guests in Santa Barbara, a stay at the famed Hotel Le Toiny on St. Barth's, including lunch at island favorite Sella St. Barth, a Ball Kid experience for four plus four additional tickets to a 2025 season L.A. Football Club match, premium seats and a VIP on-field experience with the Chicago White Sox including the coveted opportunity of throwing out the first pitch at a 2025 season game, a tour for twelve with a picnic lunch at a sustainable seafood farm on an iconic Santa Barbara ranch, priceless sports memorabilia from the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, and so much more.

While the event is imaginary, the need is real. Visit www.dreamfoundation.org/NoGala for more information about how to give, bid, and help bring final Dreams to life for terminally ill adults.

Dream Foundation extends a heartfelt thank you to their generous 2024 No Gala Gala sponsors: Legacy Sponsor – Southwest Airlines, Memory Sponsors – Troy Cox & Adeo Alday; Kenny & Elizabeth Slaught, Reunion Sponsor – Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Joy Sponsor – Louise & Tim Casey, Dream Sponsors – Robin & Roger Himovitz; Mario Muredda; Sheryl Zimmerman & Philip Sloane; Zegar Family Fund, Honor Sponsors – Chad & Debbie Blomgren; Bob's Discount Furniture; Jarvis Foundation; Sharon & Jeff Jordano;  Deborah & Ivan Kallick; Montecito Bank & Trust; Anne Towbes, and Connection Sponsors – Hospice of Santa Barbara; Nancy Graham; Barry Levy; Sheri Smith.

Dream Foundation also recognizes and thanks its 2024 No Gala Gala auction in-kind sponsors: Alaska Airlines; Anna Janelle Jewelry; Bar Le Cote; Bell's Restaurant; Chicago White Sox; Clic; Colette Cosentino Atelier & Gallery; Rupa Dainer; Doen; Dos Pueblos Institute; Duo Catering & Events; Emily Joubert; Chris Freeman; George; Robin & Roger Himovitz; Homewood Suites by Hilton San Diego; Hotel Le Toiny; Hudson Grace; J. McLaughlin; J. Wilkes; Janine Cifelli Representation; Kimpton Canary Hotel; Laykin et Cie; Loquita; Los Angeles Football Club; Los Angeles Rams; Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Cafe; LOU Los Olivos; Mac's Car Detailing; Maison K; Margerum Wine Company; Mate Gallery; Montecito County Mart; New Orleans School of Cooking; Palm Springs Aerial Tramway; Philadelphia Eagles; Sarah Johns Romo; Santa Barbara Sailing Center; Santa Barbara Symphony; Santa Barbara Together; Kenny & Elizabeth Slaught; Solage Resort & Spa; Andy Suriano; The Cultured Abalone Farm; The Inn at Mattei's Tavern; The Tropicale Palm Springs; Tradewind Aviation.

About Dream Foundation

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

Contact
Dani Cordaro
dani@dreamfoundation.org
8055392222
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@dreamfoundation.org Email Verified
Tags:Auction
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Santa Barbara - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dream Foundation News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Oct 10, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share