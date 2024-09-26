Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Men's Health Network Launches an Innovative Qualitative Menopause Research
Research Aims to Uncover Nuanced Insights & Perspectives of Men to Improve Female Menopausal Understanding & Support
This in-depth research project, set to begin in October, aims to provide a more nuanced understanding of how men perceive and navigate the complexities of menopause within their relationships. With an estimated 2 million women in the U.S. reaching menopause each year, and the global population of menopausal and postmenopausal women is projected to increase to 1.2 billion by 2030, gaining deeper insights into men's perspectives on this universal female experience is crucial.
"Healthy family life is an important contributor to men's health as well as to the health of women," says Ronald Henry, President of Men's Health Network. "This qualitative research project will allow us to explore the depth and breadth of men's understanding and responses to menopause in ways that go beyond what traditional surveys can capture."
Research Design and Objectives
The qualitative research project will involve in-depth, semi-structured interviews with a diverse sample of men aged 40-65 who have partners experiencing menopausal symptoms. Each interview will cover a range of topics such as personal experiences and emotional responses to a partner's menopausal transition and the impact on relationship dynamics and communication, as well as coping strategies and support mechanisms, etc.
"By employing qualitative research methods, we can delve into the 'why' and 'how' behind men's attitudes and behaviors," added Henry. "This approach allows us to uncover rich, detailed narratives that can inform more effective educational and support strategies for men and their partners during this significant life transition."
Importance for Men's Education and Support
The research project's findings will be crucial in developing targeted educational resources and support strategies for men. By gaining a deeper understanding of men's experiences with menopause, MHN aims to:
Sponsorship from Astellas
This research initiative is made possible through support from Astellas. This research supports MHN's mission to raise awareness about men's health issues and their impact within broader family and community health contexts.
Looking Ahead
The research findings, expected to be released in early 2025, will inform MHN's future educational programs and advocacy efforts. By improving men's understanding of menopause and their role in supporting their partners, MHN aims to contribute to better health outcomes and stronger relationships for both men and women.
Men's Health Network encourages eligible men to participate in this groundbreaking research initiative and contribute to the development of educational resources that will benefit families across the nation. More information about participation will be made available directly on the Men's Health Network website, as well as via social media accounts.
For more information about Men's Health Network and this research initiative, please visit www.menshealthnetwork.org (https://urldefense.com/
Contact
Jennifer Thompson
***@menshealthnetwork.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse