JRK Property Holdings Acquires Apartment Communities in San Francisco and Minneapolis
"We are finding an increasing number of compelling investment opportunities amid treasury volatility and a reduced buyer pool," said JRK President Daniel Lippman. "With cap rate movement lagging the recent treasury reduction, we are seeing a window to acquire attractive cash yields on high-quality product at historically wide cap rates. We are thrilled with finding these two investments for the Fund, which offer strong in-place cash flow while still providing significant physical repositioning upside. Over the next 12-18 months, we intend to be aggressive buyers and invest another $1.5 to $2 billion."
JRK Platform 5 Fund is a $1 billion multifamily value-add and core plus fund which targets higher-quality, well-located multifamily investments built after 1990. This is JRK's third acquisition out of the fund in the past 30 days. Last month, JRK acquired Brook on Janes Apartments, a 288-unit multifamily community in the greater Chicagoland metro. The fund is 20 percent invested since its closing in October 2022.
JRK is also currently investing out of its $200 million MF Opportunities III Fund, which targets value-add multifamily assets built before 1990 as well as its $350 million JRK Hospitality Fund I, which targets both full-service and select-service hotel assets in primary and secondary US markets. Through its current and predecessor funds, JRK owns and operates $8 billion in assets.
Woodbury Park is a 224-unit townhome community in Woodbury, Minnesota, 10 miles east of downtown Minneapolis. Located at 2150 Vining Dr, Woodbury Park was delivered in 1999 and sits on 15.1 acres of land. The 287,975-square-
333 Fremont is an 8-story, high-rise community located in the heart of San Francisco. Delivered to market in 2014, it was originally constructed as condominiums. The eight-story tower features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. The property is centrally located in San Francisco's East Cut neighborhood, one of the city's newest neighborhoods near SOMA, South Park, the Financial District, and the Embarcadero. The property is within walking distance to various entertainment, retail, and employment hubs within the city. The BART Embarcadero Station is within walking distance connecting residents to the entire Bay Area. Occupancy was 95% at close.
Keith Collins, Abe Appert and Ted Abramson of CBRE marketed Woodbury Park; and Philip Saglimbeni, Stanford Jones, and Alexander Tartaglia of Institutional Property Advisors marketed 333 Fremont.
Founded in 1991, JRK Property Holdings (http://www.jrk.com)
