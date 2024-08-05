Write Jesus Christ A Letter (Write Caleb Marshall A Letter)?

Since We Are One In Christ Jesus, and Jesus and We are one,Then Writing Caleb Marshall in Prison is Writing Jesus Christ Our Lord God Master KIng The Almighty?

By: TheCleverGiver

Screenshot 2024 08 05 8 35 25 Pm

Contact

Carl Ray Marshall TheCleverGiver

***@gmail.com Carl Ray Marshall TheCleverGiver

End

-- Write THE LORD JESUS Christ a letter? Write Caleb Marshall (in Prison For A Crime He Did Not Commit)! In Jesus Name? September 08, 2024 https://www.prlog.org/13034215-letters-of-hope-postal-apocalypse-lettersofhope.html What if it was you in prison in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a crime you did not commit? Wouldn't you want Letters of Hope in yor calamity? #WriteCaleb Caleb Marshall #02388818 Clements Unit PO Box 660400 Dallas TX 75266 US Jesus said "When I was in Prison, you didn't visit me. When I was hungry you didn't feed me...You say "Lord when did we not visit you in prison or feed you when you were hungry." and Jesus said'When you didn't do it to the least of my disciples you didn't do it unto me.'" #writecaleb ? Matthew 25:36-43 Write Caleb Marshall(Jesus)who is in prison? In Jesus Name?Write Caleb Marshall this lettter or one of your own heart? Dear Caleb Marshall, I hope this letter finds you surrounded by the comfort and strength of our Lord Jesus Christ. My heart is heavy knowing you are enduring such an unjust trial, and I want to remind you that you are not alone. The message of hope and compassion that Jesus shared with us in Matthew 25:36-43 echoes profoundly in moments like these. Jesus said, "When I was in prison, you did not visit me; when I was hungry, you did not feed me." In this passage, He teaches us about the importance of serving and caring for the least of His disciples. Even when we may feel isolated or forsaken, Christ's promise is that our actions towards others reflect our love for Him. I want you to know that you are being remembered and prayed for. Your strength and resilience amidst this trial are a testament to your faith and courage. In the midst of the darkness you face, I pray that you feel the presence of Christ, who walks with us through every valley and offers peace beyond understanding. Remember, Caleb, that God's love and justice are unchanging. Even though the circumstances may seem overwhelming, trust in His divine plan and His promise to bring light into the darkest places. You are valued, you are seen, and you are loved. As I write this, I am joining others who are lifting you up in prayer and seeking to bring a message of hope and encouragement to you. May the words of those who reach out to you be a small light of comfort in your life. In Jesus' Name, I pray for your strength, courage, and unwavering faith. May God's grace surround you, and may His justice prevail. With heartfelt prayers and blessings, [Your Name] (Contact Information)(Mailing Address)