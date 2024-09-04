Follow on Google News
Cost of Capital – BVR vs. Kroll: Comparing and Contrasting COC Platforms
By: ASA
A vital learning opportunity for professionals involved in developing cost of capital and working with the income approach to valuation, this webinar will explore the intricacies of cost of capital inputs and data sources. The session will focus on obtaining data from and using BVR's Cost of Capital Professional (CCPro) platform and will compare the cost of capital measurements provided by CCPro and Kroll's Navigator platforms.
Led by esteemed presenters Dr. Michael A. Crain, CPA/ABV, CFA of Florida Atlantic University and Kaufman Rossin CPAs, Adam Manson, Chief Data Officer at Business Valuation Resources, LLC, and Ron Seigneur, CPA/ABV of Seigneur Gustafson LLP, participants will be guided through essential aspects, including the origin of cost of capital measurements, the application of these measurements, and the areas where professional judgment is crucial. The webinar will also feature a demonstration of the BVR Cost of Capital Professional platform's interface and data.
What You'll Gain:
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258
