 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Appraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2024
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
August 2024
31

Follow on Google News

Cost of Capital – BVR vs. Kroll: Comparing and Contrasting COC Platforms

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Sept. 4, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA is excited to announce an essential webinar, "BV547 Cost of Capital – BVR vs. Kroll: Comparing and Contrasting COC Platforms," taking place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. Participants can earn up to 2.4 CPE credits for this live event.

A vital learning opportunity for professionals involved in developing cost of capital and working with the income approach to valuation, this webinar will explore the intricacies of cost of capital inputs and data sources. The session will focus on obtaining data from and using BVR's Cost of Capital Professional (CCPro) platform and will compare the cost of capital measurements provided by CCPro and Kroll's Navigator platforms.

Led by esteemed presenters Dr. Michael A. Crain, CPA/ABV, CFA of Florida Atlantic University and Kaufman Rossin CPAs, Adam Manson, Chief Data Officer at Business Valuation Resources, LLC, and Ron Seigneur, CPA/ABV of Seigneur Gustafson LLP, participants will be guided through essential aspects, including the origin of cost of capital measurements, the application of these measurements, and the areas where professional judgment is crucial. The webinar will also feature a demonstration of the BVR Cost of Capital Professional platform's interface and data.

What You'll Gain:
  • Assess the costs and benefits of different commercial cost of capital platforms for their practice.
  • Compare and contrast alternative measures of cost of capital elements.
  • Evaluate the reliability of subdivisions within the small firm decile for valuations.
  • Understand the determination and reliability of 'normalized' risk-free rates and 'normalized' equity risk premiums.
Don't miss this opportunity to refine your valuation expertise and improve your practice's efficiency. To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3Mq2vcu or contact us at (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 04, 2024
American Society of Appraisers News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Sep 04, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share