Genesis Franchising (ABA), Best new franchise of 2024, Best mental health Autism franchise 2024
Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. Partners with Dr. Kevin Murphy and PeakLogic Software to Expand PrTMS Treatment Nationwide, Bringing PrTMS to All Genesis Franchise Locations.
By: Jeff Thompson
In addition to this expansion, Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. continues to provide the most advanced form of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment for children with Autism and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Genesis is the only proven Autism franchise that utilizes its own proprietary software, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver personalized and effective treatment. This innovative approach has set Genesis apart as a leader in the field, offering unparalleled support and care for children with Autism.
PrTMS is a groundbreaking therapy designed to treat conditions such as Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, Concussions, Sleep Deprivation, Bipolar Disorder, and more. The treatment is non-invasive and does not require medication, making it a safe and effective alternative for individuals seeking relief from these symptoms.
"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Kevin Murphy and PeakLogic Software to bring PrTMS treatment to all Genesis franchise locations," said Jeffrey Thompson, Owner of Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. "This expansion, combined with our industry-leading ABA treatment, allows us to provide our clients with comprehensive and personalized care, addressing a wide range of mental health needs with the most advanced tools available."
The integration of PrTMS into every Genesis franchise location underscores the organization's commitment to providing innovative mental health therapies and enhancing the quality of care for individuals with diverse needs. Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. remains dedicated to offering effective, accessible treatment that sets a new standard in the industry.
Jeffrey Thompson
President, Genesis Franchising
jeff@genesisfranchising.com
About Genesis Behavior Center, Inc.:
Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. has been a leader in providing specialized care for individuals with Autism and other developmental needs for over 20 years. With successful locations across California and a growing franchise network, Genesis is the only proven Autism franchise that utilizes proprietary AI-driven software to deliver the most advanced and effective ABA treatment. The center is dedicated to improving the lives of their clients through innovative and personalized care.
www.genesisfranchising.com
About Dr. Kevin Murphy, M.D.:
Dr. Kevin Murphy is a leading expert in neurology and mental health, specializing in innovative treatments like PrTMS. His collaboration with PeakLogic Software has been pivotal in advancing non-invasive mental health therapies.
About PeakLogic Software:
PeakLogic Software is a pioneer in developing state-of-the-
https://www.prtms.com/
