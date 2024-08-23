 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Best Autism Franchise
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Follow on Google News

Genesis Franchising (ABA), Best new franchise of 2024, Best mental health Autism franchise 2024

Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. Partners with Dr. Kevin Murphy and PeakLogic Software to Expand PrTMS Treatment Nationwide, Bringing PrTMS to All Genesis Franchise Locations.
By: Jeff Thompson
 
LAS VEGAS - Aug. 28, 2024 - PRLog -- Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Dr. Kevin Murphy, M.D., and PeakLogic Software to expand the availability of Personalized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (PrTMS) treatment across all Genesis franchise locations nationwide. This collaboration will allow Genesis to offer cutting-edge, non-invasive therapies for a wide range of mental health symptoms, solidifying its position as a leader in advanced treatment options.

In addition to this expansion, Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. continues to provide the most advanced form of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment for children with Autism and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Genesis is the only proven Autism franchise that utilizes its own proprietary software, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver personalized and effective treatment. This innovative approach has set Genesis apart as a leader in the field, offering unparalleled support and care for children with Autism.

PrTMS is a groundbreaking therapy designed to treat conditions such as Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, Concussions, Sleep Deprivation, Bipolar Disorder, and more. The treatment is non-invasive and does not require medication, making it a safe and effective alternative for individuals seeking relief from these symptoms.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Kevin Murphy and PeakLogic Software to bring PrTMS treatment to all Genesis franchise locations," said Jeffrey Thompson, Owner of Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. "This expansion, combined with our industry-leading ABA treatment, allows us to provide our clients with comprehensive and personalized care, addressing a wide range of mental health needs with the most advanced tools available."

The integration of PrTMS into every Genesis franchise location underscores the organization's commitment to providing innovative mental health therapies and enhancing the quality of care for individuals with diverse needs. Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. remains dedicated to offering effective, accessible treatment that sets a new standard in the industry.

Jeffrey Thompson
President, Genesis Franchising
jeff@genesisfranchising.com

About Genesis Behavior Center, Inc.:
Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. has been a leader in providing specialized care for individuals with Autism and other developmental needs for over 20 years. With successful locations across California and a growing franchise network, Genesis is the only proven Autism franchise that utilizes proprietary AI-driven software to deliver the most advanced and effective ABA treatment. The center is dedicated to improving the lives of their clients through innovative and personalized care.
www.genesisfranchising.com

About Dr. Kevin Murphy, M.D.:
Dr. Kevin Murphy is a leading expert in neurology and mental health, specializing in innovative treatments like PrTMS. His collaboration with PeakLogic Software has been pivotal in advancing non-invasive mental health therapies.

About PeakLogic Software:
PeakLogic Software is a pioneer in developing state-of-the-art technologies for mental health treatment. Their collaboration with medical professionals like Dr. Murphy has led to the creation of PrTMS, a powerful tool designed to enhance patient outcomes through personalized, data-driven care.
https://www.prtms.com/about-peaklogic/

Contact
Genesis Franchising
***@genesisfranchising.com
End
Source:Jeff Thompson
Email:***@genesisfranchising.com Email Verified
Tags:Best Autism Franchise
Industry:Medical
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Genesis Franchising PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Aug 28, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share