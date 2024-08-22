 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Business Aviation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charleston
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2024
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Follow on Google News

Advanced Aircrew Academy, Leading Provider of Training for the Aviation Sector, Receives Growth Inve

By:
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Aug. 25, 2024 - PRLog -- Advanced Aircrew Academy ("Aircrew Academy"), a leading eLearning provider for the aviation sector, announced a strategic growth investment today from Harbour Grove. Financial terms of the private investment were not disclosed.

Harbour Grove, an aviation-focused holding company led by partners Alvin Wong and Jordan Huibers, will assume leadership of the business as Co-CEOs. The company's founders, Dan Boedigheimer and William Hattler, will continue to support the company, with Dr. Boedigheimer transitioning to Chief Safety Officer and Mr. Hattler stepping into the role of Strategic Advisor.

Founded in 2006, Advanced Aircrew Academy enables customers to fulfill regulatory and industry-mandated training in a self-paced eLearning environment. Aircrew Academy offers an extensive catalog of over 125 regularly updated modules, tailored to an operator's specific needs, providing a comprehensive platform that streamlines training management.

"The focus from day one has been to provide the highest quality, most engaging training content in a convenient, online self-paced learning environment. Our team actively listened to our customers and prioritized delivering customized training tailored to each operator's unique requirements. We are excited to partner with Alvin and Jordan who have conviction in the aviation verticals we serve today and who will lead us as we grow the most talented team of subject matter experts in the industry," noted Dr. Boedigheimer, who in addition to Co-Founding Advanced Aircrew Academy, is the incoming Chairman of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Safety Committee.

"This partnership comes at the perfect time given the tremendous growth we've experienced over the past several years. Our all-in-one training suite provides a differentiated solution for the industry's leading fixed and rotor wing flight departments supporting all job functions including pilots, flight attendants, dispatchers, line service, maintenance, engineering, and office personnel," commented Mr. Hattler, who previously served as COO.

"Alvin and I are thrilled to join the talented team at Advanced Aircrew Academy at such an exciting inflection point in the company's journey," remarked Mr. Huibers. "As pilots, we are continually focused on the pursuit of learning and advancement. We look forward to building on that tradition by expanding our offerings, enhancing our technological capabilities, and helping more operators centralize and simplify their training programs."

About Advanced Aircrew Academy Advanced Aircrew Academy (www.aircrewacademy.com) is the leading full-service provider of customized eLearning for the business aviation industry that offers over 125 regularly updated and customizable modules to suit each flight department's unique operating requirements. Hundreds of air carriers rely on Advanced Aircrew Academy to provide customized operator-specific training to meet Part 135 requirements. As a certified Program Support Affiliate (PSA) of the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC),  Aircrew Academy training is certified for the International Standard for Business Aviation Operations (IS-BAO).

About Harbour Grove Harbour Grove (http://www.harbourgrove.com) is a dedicated team focused on enhancing aviation training and safety. Our mission is to support and grow opportunities that contribute to a safer and more efficient aviation industry.

Media Contacts:

Advanced Aircrew Academy https://www.aircrewacademy.com/

Erika Armstrong, Director of Marketing

(720) 250-6525 erika@aircrewacademy.com

Media Contact
Erika Armstrong
erika@aircrewacademy.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@aircrewacademy.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Aviation
Industry:Aerospace
Location:Charleston - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Aug 25, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share