Advanced Aircrew Academy, Leading Provider of Training for the Aviation Sector, Receives Growth Inve
Harbour Grove, an aviation-focused holding company led by partners Alvin Wong and Jordan Huibers, will assume leadership of the business as Co-CEOs. The company's founders, Dan Boedigheimer and William Hattler, will continue to support the company, with Dr. Boedigheimer transitioning to Chief Safety Officer and Mr. Hattler stepping into the role of Strategic Advisor.
Founded in 2006, Advanced Aircrew Academy enables customers to fulfill regulatory and industry-mandated training in a self-paced eLearning environment. Aircrew Academy offers an extensive catalog of over 125 regularly updated modules, tailored to an operator's specific needs, providing a comprehensive platform that streamlines training management.
"The focus from day one has been to provide the highest quality, most engaging training content in a convenient, online self-paced learning environment. Our team actively listened to our customers and prioritized delivering customized training tailored to each operator's unique requirements. We are excited to partner with Alvin and Jordan who have conviction in the aviation verticals we serve today and who will lead us as we grow the most talented team of subject matter experts in the industry," noted Dr. Boedigheimer, who in addition to Co-Founding Advanced Aircrew Academy, is the incoming Chairman of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Safety Committee.
"This partnership comes at the perfect time given the tremendous growth we've experienced over the past several years. Our all-in-one training suite provides a differentiated solution for the industry's leading fixed and rotor wing flight departments supporting all job functions including pilots, flight attendants, dispatchers, line service, maintenance, engineering, and office personnel," commented Mr. Hattler, who previously served as COO.
"Alvin and I are thrilled to join the talented team at Advanced Aircrew Academy at such an exciting inflection point in the company's journey," remarked Mr. Huibers. "As pilots, we are continually focused on the pursuit of learning and advancement. We look forward to building on that tradition by expanding our offerings, enhancing our technological capabilities, and helping more operators centralize and simplify their training programs."
