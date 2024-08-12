Follow on Google News
Creatives Who Hustle To Honor 10 Businesses in Charlotte, NC in Celebration of Black Business Month
By: The Jamison Agency LLC
Highlighting the importance of Black entrepreneurship, this festive occasion will feature dynamic panels, complimentary cocktails courtesy of a Black-owned wine or liquor brand, and lite bites crafted by a Black chef or restaurant. The evening kicks off with "The Business Of Being Black Panel," an enriching discussion aimed at delving into the unique experiences and challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs. The conversation continues with the highly anticipated "State of Black Media/Entertainment Panel," featuring top media and entertainment professionals from the city.
"This event is completely a labor of love on all accords. The food and drinks are free, and our panelists are generously giving their time and talents complimentary as well," shared Kelley Jamison, affectionately known as 'Aye Yo Kells,' Founder and CEO of Creatives Who Hustle. "It's a place for Black and minority professionals to relax, relate, and release some of the stress that comes from being the storytellers of our culture."
Exclusive to media and entertainment professionals, entrepreneurs, influencers, and press, the CWH Black Business Month Mixer is more than just an event—it's a community initiative. The CWH Black Business Month Mixer is more than just an event—it's a community initiative. It's a cornerstone effort that gives back to Black and minority entrepreneurship communities, fostering support for programs and initiatives that help emerging business owners flourish in their ventures.
Founded in 2020, Creatives Who Hustle emerged as a platform for like-minded individuals to connect, share ideas, and collaborate on future projects. Through networking events filled with creativity, live performances, and the showcasing of talents, CWH has become a beacon for those eager to support and elevate others in the creative industries.
For this highlighted mixer, CWH's mission remains steadfast: to uplift, inspire, and provide resources. This event will honor the top talent and hard work of various fields, and serve as a galvanizing moment for the community.. "Supporting fellow creatives while advancing their brands in a creative and expansive way truly enriches our communities,"
Meet the Honorees and Panelists
A Labor of Love in the Queen City
The decision to host this impactful event in Charlotte, NC, was deeply personal for Kells. "I chose Charlotte because it is a melting pot for Black entrepreneurs and businesses but doesn't get celebrated enough," Kells explained. "The city is constantly growing and very big for real estate, finance, and beauty right now, with film and entertainment right behind. I always see creatives posting that they want events like these in the community, so I wanted to bring this to them. I'm originally from South Carolina and live in Charlotte, but I haven't hosted an event in the Queen City since the top of the COVID pandemic. So many people thought I was going to host it in Atlanta, but I pretty much surprised everyone!"
About Creatives Who Hustle
Since its inception in 2020, Creatives Who Hustle has established itself as a powerful, driving force for creative professionals. It serves as a networking haven where creatives can share their work, engage with peers, and find collaboration opportunities. Through mixers filled with energy, performance, and profound inspiration, CWH supports creatives while advancing their brands in a community-oriented manner.
Founder and CEO Kelley Jamison—or 'Aye Yo Kells'—has always nurtured a passion for entrepreneurship, eventually transitioning from traditional corporate roles to dedicate herself fully to her businesses. Through CWH, Kells aims to provide education, opportunities, resources, and capital access to emerging entrepreneurs and college-age individuals striving to mark their space in the entertainment industry. Fully passionate about entrepreneurship. She transitioned from traditional corporate roles to dedicate herself fully to her businesses. Kell's drive and vision for Creatives Who Hustle continue to inspire and create lasting impacts, fostering a spirit of community, resilience, and innovation among Black and minority entrepreneurs.
Creatives Who Hustle looks forward to celebrating Black Business Month in Charlotte, NC, with all event attendees, honorees, and panelists. Let's come together to honor the incredible Black businesses and the talented creatives who make our communities thrive!
For more information about the Creatives Who Hustle: Black Business Month Mixer or to secure tickets for the event, please visit http://CWHBLACKBUSINESSMIXER.EVENTBRITE.COM
Media Contact:
The Jamison Agency
Kelley Jamison
Kells@TheJamisonAgency.com
