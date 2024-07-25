SANY America Welcomes David Nicoll as New Chief Executive Officer

By: SANY America Inc.

--Mr. Nicoll recently served as a Caterpillar Vice President for Earthmoving Wheel Loaders and has a history of profitably growing businesses at Caterpillar while managing multiple brands including the Cat brand, Perkins brand, and SEM brand. His global experience holding leadership positions in several businesses including construction machines, industrial engines, marketing, and dealer development will anchor our team to better equip our Dealer Partners, with the tools and support needed to spur progress and promote growth within your dealerships.Fei Xiang, Chairman of SANY America, said, "We welcome David to the leadership team and look forward to working closely with him as we build our brand, add value to our customers, and stimulate growth in North America. With significant opportunities for growth ahead of us, David's industry experience and hard-won knowledge in both the global and United States markets, will be integral in making SANY a major player among American heavy equipment brands. I believe David is the best person to expand our mission and lead the operations of SANY America into the future." Fei will remain as Chairman of SANY America.On his appointment, Mr. Nicoll remarks, "It is an honor to join the SANY America team and sculpt the direction of the company towards a prosperous future. SANY equipment offers an improved value proposition to customers in the United States which we are going to capitalize on moving forward." He goes on to say, "we will be investing in strategies to grow the SANY brand and partner with our Dealers to offer powerful, productive and reliable machines while delivering enriched value and excellent product support to our customers. Our initiatives will move us into the next phase of building brand recognition and developing our brand with integrity and collaboration. Trust is the foundation that will layer by layer solidify SANY as a premium brand in our market. Using the entrepreneurial spirit of our employees and Dealer Partners, we will build a grassroots affinity for SANY machinery while maintaining the agility we must have to reach our growth objectives."Tim Lubeck, General Manager of Road Construction Equipment for SANY America, said, "I've worked with David at Caterpillar for years. He cares about the work we do and infuses his energy into advancing whatever endeavor he undertakes. David will be a strong leader and will strategically pave the road for SANY's bright future in America."