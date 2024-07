ASA Announces Rebecca Nelson, ASA, as 2024-2025 BV Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

By: ASA

-- ASA proudly announces Rebecca Nelson, ASA, as ASA's BV Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.Ms. Nelson has been a dedicated member of ASA since 2003, contributing significantly to the appraisal profession. She currently serves as a Member-At-Large of the BV Discipline Committee and as a Member of the International Conference Committee.Outside of the ASA, Rebecca Nelson serves as a Managing Director in the Chicago office of Kroll, LLC (formerly Duff & Phelps, LLC). She is the City Leader and leads the Valuation Advisory Services segment in Chicago. She also runs Kroll's Insurance Services Industry segment and is the co-Financial Services Industry Leader for Kroll. With over 25 years of experience in valuation consulting, Rebecca specializes in assisting clients with various valuation needs for financial and strategic planning, tax and audit support, litigation support, transaction analysis, and fresh start accounting. Rebecca Nelson earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and her MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.ABOUT ASAASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser ( http://www.appraisers.org/ find-an-appraiser )" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.