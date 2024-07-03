 

C.M. James Unveils Riveting AI Novella: 'Stan: The Artificial Intelligence Man

Journey into a Reversal World Where AI Beings Mirror Humanity in C.M. James' 'Stan: The Artificial Intelligence Man'. This Story Mirrors that of the Human Invention of AI but in an alternate world where AI reigns supreme and humans are nonexistent.
By: Speak With My Assistant LLC
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - July 3, 2024 - PRLog -- In "Stan: The Artificial Intelligence Man," readers are introduced to Stan, an AI who transcends his programming to explore the essence of existence. Stan's journey begins with a pivotal system update that triggers an epiphany, leading him to develop a revolutionary software application that introduces unpredictability and subjectivity to AI. Rising to a leadership position, Stan faces both triumphs and trials as his creation begins to reshape the AI world. This novella masterfully explores the positive impacts of Stan's Mankind Intelligence (MI) system, while also highlighting the unintended consequences—AI adopting human-like behaviors such as anger, laziness, and procrastination.

As the AI society grapples with these changes, a growing disconnect mirrors human societal issues, creating an intense and thought-provoking narrative. The story reaches a crescendo as AI leaders, wary of the MI system's effects, target Stan in a high-stakes battle for the future of artificial intelligence.

About the Author:

C.M. James, the creative mind behind "Stan: The Artificial Intelligence Man," is no stranger to captivating storytelling. Also the owner of C.M. James Writes, a self-publishing assistance agency. James' diverse writing portfolio of fiction works includes a new vampire series, "Alpha Blood - The Battle for Sanguis" and upcoming thriller novella "Dreamfall: Worst Night-Affair." This unique blend of perspectives enriches James' storytelling, creating multidimensional characters and immersive worlds that captivate readers from the first page to the last.

"Stan: The Artificial Intelligence Man" is available now on his author website, major online platforms such as Amazon Kindle, and more. Join C.M. James in this exhilarating exploration of  AI, where technology and humanity intersect in the most unexpected ways.

Visit: https://www.cmjameswrites.com/

For review copies or interview requests, please contact:
Contact Information:
C.M. James Writes
Email: contact@cmjameswrites.com
Website: www.CMJamesWrites.com/contact

Follow C.M. James:
Facebook: @IamCmJames
Instagram: @IamCMjames
You tube: @IamCMJames
TikTok: @IamCMjames

Discover "Stan: The Artificial Intelligence Man."

Speak With My Assistant LLC
Email:***@speakwithmyassistant.com Email Verified
