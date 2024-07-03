Follow on Google News
C.M. James Unveils Riveting AI Novella: 'Stan: The Artificial Intelligence Man
Journey into a Reversal World Where AI Beings Mirror Humanity in C.M. James' 'Stan: The Artificial Intelligence Man'. This Story Mirrors that of the Human Invention of AI but in an alternate world where AI reigns supreme and humans are nonexistent.
By: Speak With My Assistant LLC
As the AI society grapples with these changes, a growing disconnect mirrors human societal issues, creating an intense and thought-provoking narrative. The story reaches a crescendo as AI leaders, wary of the MI system's effects, target Stan in a high-stakes battle for the future of artificial intelligence.
About the Author:
C.M. James, the creative mind behind "Stan: The Artificial Intelligence Man," is no stranger to captivating storytelling. Also the owner of C.M. James Writes, a self-publishing assistance agency. James' diverse writing portfolio of fiction works includes a new vampire series, "Alpha Blood - The Battle for Sanguis" and upcoming thriller novella "Dreamfall: Worst Night-Affair."
"Stan: The Artificial Intelligence Man" is available now on his author website, major online platforms such as Amazon Kindle, and more. Join C.M. James in this exhilarating exploration of AI, where technology and humanity intersect in the most unexpected ways.
Visit: https://www.cmjameswrites.com/
For review copies or interview requests, please contact:
Contact Information:
C.M. James Writes
Email: contact@cmjameswrites.com
Website: www.CMJamesWrites.com/
Follow C.M. James:
Facebook: @IamCmJames
Instagram: @IamCMjames
You tube: @IamCMJames
TikTok: @IamCMjames
