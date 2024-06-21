Follow on Google News
Black Youth Empowerment Through Research: A New Initiative in Phoenix
Transforming Health in the Black Community through Youth-Led Research and Innovative Simulations
Dr. Uddoh, a renowned stress researcher and co-editor at the American Institute of Stress, has developed an innovative simulation called "God's Little World." This simulated environment, modeled after Venice, Italy, recreates societal inequities based on the social ecological model, teaching youths how to navigate and address these challenges effectively. Selected as youth researchers, participants will learn to gather, analyze, and present survey data, equipping them with the tools to advocate for change based on real-world inequalities affecting their lives.
"The question people often ask is, 'What does this have to do with health?' The answer is everything,"
Dr. Uddoh's journey to creating this simulation includes extensive academic and professional achievements. She holds a PhD in Art Education with a concentration in Cognition and Instructional Design from Florida State University, a Master's in Clinical Research Administration, a Master's in Public Health, and an MSW in Social Science Research from Columbia University. Her academic roots at Columbia University and Oberlin College, along with her research under Dr. Andrew Weil at the University of Arizona, provide a solid foundation for her advocacy work. Dr. Uddoh has also been a visiting scholar at the Southwest Interdisciplinary Research Center at Arizona State University, and a clinical faculty member at the University of Houston.
"God's Little World" has already seen significant success, with over 500 participants and recognition as an official retreat by a prestigious private school in Houston. The simulation was also featured at the North American Simulation and Gaming Association (NASAGA) and received a feature article in the Houston Chronicle. The recreated world includes over twenty functional businesses, from a mayor to an organic farmer, where participants learn through role-play and research to address social and health inequalities.
The event in Phoenix is made possible by generous contributions from the local Southwest Scenic Group, which donated $33,000 in manpower and materials. Dr. Uddoh's vision includes using AI to enhance the simulation, fostering a new generation of researchers dedicated to justice and advocacy.
Dr. Uddoh emphasizes, "Our goal is to create a generation of Black youth from low-income backgrounds who are not only aware of the inequalities in their communities but are also equipped with the skills to research and advocate for sustainable solutions."
About Dr. Marcia Uddoh Dr. Marcia Uddoh is a leading stress researcher and advocate for social justice. With an impressive academic background, including a PhD from Florida State University, master's degrees from Columbia University, and extensive research experience, she is committed to using research as a tool for change. Dr. Uddoh's work has been recognized globally, including her nomination into Who's Who of America in 2023. She continues to inspire through her innovative simulations and dedication to education.
Contact Information Dr. Marcia Uddoh
Cell: 817-536-2005
Email: godslittleworld@
Website: https://godslittleworld.com/
Dr. Marcia Uddoh
***@gmail.com
