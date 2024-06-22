ASA Announces Louis Bonato as 2024-2025 Real Property Discipline Member-At-Large

By: ASA

-- ASA proudly announces the election of Louis Bonato (https://myaccount.appraisers.org/Directories/Members/Member-Details?contactid=%7BF5BDC723-A177-EC11-8D21-000D3A53F422%7D) as the ASA's Real Property Discipline Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.Louis Bonato has been a member of ASA since 2018. Louis has participated in ASA leadership, serving as a NAIFA Officer, Trustee for the NAIFA Education Trust, Member-At-Large for the Real Property-NAIFA Discipline Committee, and member of the Real Property NAIFA Nominating and Awards Subcommittee. Additionally, he has held chapter officer positions for ASA-NAIFA, serving as the National President in 2016. Louis has also held chapter officer positions for the ASA-NAIFA New Jersey Atlantic-Cape South Chapter, including Chapter Treasurer and Chapter Secretary.Outside of his leadership within ASA, Louis Bonato has over 25 years of experience working as the Appraiser Review Officer with Sturdy Savings Bank. Louis is a valuation professional who has actively been engaged in Real Estate Appraising since 1986, including mortgage financing, land acquisition, foreclosures, estate planning, easements, divorce, tax appeals, and asset determination. He has been reviewing residential and commercial appraisal reports since 1997.