PharmD Live Selected as Chronic Care Management for Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center
By: PharmD Live
Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers, renowned for its comprehensive nephrology services, is committed to delivering the highest quality patient care. By integrating PharmD Live's innovative CCM solutions, NKDHC will provide its patients with personalized, proactive, and coordinated clinical pharmacist-led CCM designed to optimize patient outcomes and reduce the total cost of care.
Dr. Ben Rudnitsky, President of NKDHC, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with PharmD Live to bring advanced chronic care management to our patients. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide exceptional care and support to individuals with kidney disease."
Ryan Allen, COO of NKDHC, added, "PharmD Live's innovative CCM solutions support our CKCC model. The 24/7 access to clinical pharmacists and the robust data analytics platform will enable us to monitor our patients' progress closely and adjust their care plans as needed, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes."
Dr. Cynthia Nwaubani, CEO of PharmD Live, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honored to be selected as NKDHC's chronic care management partner. By combining our expertise with NKDHC's dedication to high-quality care, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by chronic kidney disease."
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
This collaboration marks a significant step forward in chronic care management, leveraging technology and specialized care to address the growing needs of patients with chronic kidney disease. Both organizations are enthusiastic about the positive impact this partnership will have on patient health and well-being.
About PharmD Live:
PharmD Live partners with physician clinics to deliver virtual clinical pharmacist solutions, focusing on medication and disease management to close care gaps and mitigate medication-related risks in chronically ill patients. Leveraging board-certified pharmacists and cutting-edge technology, PharmD Live delivers personalized, data-driven care to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance the patient experience.
About Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers:
Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers (NKDHC) is a leading provider of nephrology services in Nevada. Dedicated to diagnosing and treating kidney diseases and hypertension, NKDHC offers comprehensive care through a team of experienced nephrologists, nurses, and support staff. The center is committed to improving its patients' health and quality of life through innovative treatment options and compassionate care.
For more information about PharmD Live and its services, please visit www.pharmdlive.com.
For more information about Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers, please visit www.nkdch.com.
Contact
Ellery Plowman
eplowman@pharmdlive.com
