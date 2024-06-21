 

Chronic Care Management.
Health
Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
June 2024
PharmD Live Selected as Chronic Care Management for Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center

By:
 
LAS VEGAS - June 26, 2024 - PRLog -- PharmD Live, a virtual clinical pharmacist solutions leader, is proud to announce its selection as the official Chronic Care Management (CCM) Services provider for Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers (NKDHC). This partnership aims to enhance patient care and optimize health outcomes for individuals suffering from chronic kidney disease across Nevada.

Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers, renowned for its comprehensive nephrology services, is committed to delivering the highest quality patient care. By integrating PharmD Live's innovative CCM solutions, NKDHC will provide its patients with personalized, proactive, and coordinated clinical pharmacist-led CCM designed to optimize patient outcomes and reduce the total cost of care.

Dr. Ben Rudnitsky, President of NKDHC, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with PharmD Live to bring advanced chronic care management to our patients. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide exceptional care and support to individuals with kidney disease."

Ryan Allen, COO of NKDHC, added, "PharmD Live's innovative CCM solutions support our CKCC model. The 24/7 access to clinical pharmacists and the robust data analytics platform will enable us to monitor our patients' progress closely and adjust their care plans as needed, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes."

Dr. Cynthia Nwaubani, CEO of PharmD Live, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honored to be selected as NKDHC's chronic care management partner. By combining our expertise with NKDHC's dedication to high-quality care, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by chronic kidney disease."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:
  • Reduced Total Cost of Care: Lower healthcare costs through effective management of chronic conditions and prevention of unnecessary hospitalizations and readmissions.
  • Optimization of CKCC Quality Measures: Enhanced chronic care management to meet and exceed CKCC quality standards.
  • Data-Driven Insights: Robust analytics to track patient progress, identify issues early, and adjust care plans accordingly.
  • 24/7 Access to Clinical Pharmacists: Continuous support from PharmD Live's healthcare team.
  • Enhanced Patient Engagement: Increased adherence to treatment plans through regular follow-ups, medication management, and health education between patient's doctor visits.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in chronic care management, leveraging technology and specialized care to address the growing needs of patients with chronic kidney disease. Both organizations are enthusiastic about the positive impact this partnership will have on patient health and well-being.

About PharmD Live:

PharmD Live partners with physician clinics to deliver virtual clinical pharmacist solutions, focusing on medication and disease management to close care gaps and mitigate medication-related risks in chronically ill patients. Leveraging board-certified pharmacists and cutting-edge technology, PharmD Live delivers personalized, data-driven care to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance the patient experience.

About Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers:

Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers (NKDHC) is a leading provider of nephrology services in Nevada. Dedicated to diagnosing and treating kidney diseases and hypertension, NKDHC offers comprehensive care through a team of experienced nephrologists, nurses, and support staff. The center is committed to improving its patients' health and quality of life through innovative treatment options and compassionate care.

For more information about PharmD Live and its services, please visit www.pharmdlive.com.

For more information about Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers, please visit www.nkdch.com.

Contact
Ellery Plowman
eplowman@pharmdlive.com
Email:***@pharmdlive.com
Posted By:***@pharmdlive.com Email Verified
