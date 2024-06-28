 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Appraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
June 2024
302928

Follow on Google News

ASA Announces Melanie Modica, ASA, ARM, as 2024-2025 ARM Vice Chair

By: ASA
 
 
Melanie Modica, ASA, ARM
Melanie Modica, ASA, ARM
HERNDON, Va. - July 2, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Melanie Modica, ASA, ARM, as ASA's ARM Vice Chair for the 2024-2025 term.

Melanie Modica, ASA, ARM, has been a member of ASA since 2010 and has held roles including Secretary-Treasurer of the ARM Discipline Committee, Member-at-large, and Chair of the ARM Marketing Subcommittee. She is the creator of the ARM e-Journal and was the inaugural Editor for two years. She is the co-creator and developer of the ARM Global Valuation Review Symposium, World Tour, and the Invitational One and Invitational Two international events. Melanie is also active in the International Education Committee and currently serves as Chapter President, including President for 2013-14, and Secretary for two terms for the Houston Chapter.

Founder of Modica Fine Art for over 15 years, Melanie specializes in personal property and fine art appraisal, holding dual accreditation in Appraisal Review & Management (ARM) with ASA. She provides appraisal review services, particularly in litigation, and is an international instructor for ASA's ARM Principles of Valuation courses. Melanie Modica, ASA, ARM, is known for her contributions to ASA's educational initiatives and as a presenter at ASA International Conferences. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with studies in Management Administration & Supervision and Art History.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jul 02, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share