ASA Announces Mark T. Cartwright as 2024-2025 Gems & Jewelry Discipline Member-At-Large

By: ASA
 
 
Mark Cartwright
HERNDON, Va. - June 21, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Mark T. Cartwright (https://gemspeaking.com/about) as the ASA's Gems and Jewelry Discipline Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Mark T. Cartwright has been a member of ASA since 2012. Mark has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as GJ Discipline Committee Chair and as an examiner on the Board of Examiners Committee. Through the years, Mark has been a member of the Gems and Jewelry Discipline Committee, and the Gems and Jewelry Nominating and Awards Committee. Additionally, he has served as a member of the International Conference Committee and the International Education Committee. Mark has been a key contributor to ASA's education program as GJ Education Committee Chair and co-developing and co-instructing ASA's Gems and Jewelry Principles of Value courses.

Outside of his leadership within ASA, Mark T. Cartwright has been involved in the jewelry industry for over 40 years. Mark has been an independent appraiser since 2001 and is a Graduate Gemologist of the Gemological Institute of America, an Accredited Senior Appraiser in both GJ and Appraisal Review & Management, and a Master Gemologist Appraiser with the American Society of Appraisers, an International Registered Valuer of the Jewellery Valuers Association (U.K.), and a Certified Master Appraiser with the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers. Throughout a career spanning over 4 decades in the jewelry industry, he earned the highest appraisal designations from AGS, ISA, NAJA, and ASA. He is also a Spectrum Award-winning jewelry designer and a goldsmith.

Source:ASA
