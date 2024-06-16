ASA Announces Robert J. Luciani as 2024-2025 Real Property Discipline Member-At-Large

By: ASA

Robert Luciani

Contact

Todd Padadis

***@appraisers.org Todd Padadis

End

-- ASA proudly announces the election of Robert J. Luciani (https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-luciani-b8233586/) as the ASA's Real Property Discipline Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.Robert J. Luciani has been a member of ASA since 2007. Robert has participated in ASA leadership, serving as the Director of the Educational Foundation, Examiner on the Board of Examiners, Chair of the Governmental Relations Committee, and Chair of the Real Property NAIFA Discipline Committee. He also served as a member of both the Real Property NAIFA Education Subcommittee and the Real Property NAIFA Nominating and Awards Subcommittee. Additionally, he has held multiple chapter officer positions for the Philadelphia Chapter including Chapter President, Chapter Vice President, and Chapter Secretary/Treasurer. His extensive experience and dedication to excellence have made his leadership highly impactful and beneficial to ASA.Outside of his leadership within ASA, Robert J. Luciani has over 35 years of experience working as a certified Real Estate Appraiser in the greater Philadelphia area. Robert is also an adjunct professor for both Temple University Real Estate Institute and the Community College of Philadelphia.