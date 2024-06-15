 

June 2024
ASA Announces Monica L. Caldwell as 2024-2025 Gems & Jewelry Discipline Member-At-Large

By: ASA
 
 
Monica Caldwell
HERNDON, Va. - June 20, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Monica L. Caldwell (https://caldwelljewelers.net/about-us/) as the ASA's Gems and Jewelry Discipline Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Monica L. Caldwell has been a member of ASA since 1995. Monica has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as a member of both the Governmental Relations Committee and the Gems and Jewelry Discipline Committee. Additionally, she has held Chapter President, Vice President, Secretary, and Membership roles within the ASA Tucson Chapter. Her extensive experience and involvement with the Gems and Jewelry discipline have contributed to the organization's success.

Outside of her leadership within ASA, Monica L. Caldwell, has been involved in the jewelry industry for over 35 years. Monica started in the jewelry industry in 1985 and went on to earn a Graduate Gemologist certificate in 1996 and a Master Gemologist Appraiser certificate in 1999. For over twenty years, Monica owned a storefront offering custom design, repair, watch repair, and appraisal services. In 2023, the storefront closed, transitioning the business to an appointment-only model. Despite the change, Monica remains busy due to the store's 43-year legacy and continues to provide honest, professional appraisals, having re-certified five times.

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraisers
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
