ASA Announces Donald Osborne as 2024-2025 Personal Property Discipline Member-At-Large

HERNDON, Va. - June 20, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Donald Osborne (https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-w-osborne-a-s-a-52493410/) as the ASA's Personal Property Discipline Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Donald Osborne has been a member of ASA since 2004. Donald has participated in ASA leadership, serving as a member of the Personal Property Marketing Subcommittee. He has also contributed to ASA by participating in the activities of the Automotive Specialties group of Personal Property including the annual conferences, ASA International Conventions, and Personal Property Symposia.

Outside of his leadership within ASA, Donald Osborne has been involved in the automotive appraisal industry for over twenty years. His work in valuation principles, market analysis, and expertise has been seen for seven seasons in the segment "Assess & Caress with Donald Osborne" on Jay Leno's Garage on CNBC Prime Time. In addition to his appraisal career, Donald's writing has been published in periodicals including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Art & Antiques, Panorama, Cavallino, Octane, Magneto, Hagerty Magazine, Road & Track, Automobilia, and others. Currently, Donald works for his company based out of Palm Springs, CA, Newport, RI and Bergamo, Italy, performing consulting work worldwide.

