ASA Announces Warren H. Morss as 2024-2025 Gems & Jewelry Discipline Governor

-- ASA proudly announces the election of Warren H. Morss (https://www.linkedin.com/in/bostonega/)as the ASA's Gems and Jewelry Discipline Governor for the 2024-2025 term.Warren H. Morss has been a member of ASA since 2014 and holds Accredited Senior Appraiser and Master Geologist Appraiser designations in the Gems and Jewelry Discipline. Warren has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as the chair of the Gems and Jewelry Discipline Committee and the Gems and Jewelry Nominating and Awards Subcommittee. He has been a part of the Board Reduction Task Force and Strategic Planning Committee. Additionally, he has held Chapter President and Vice President roles within the ASA Boston Chapter. His extensive experience and involvement with the Gems and Jewelry discipline have contributed to the organization's success.Outside of his dedication and leadership within ASA, Warren H. Morss, has been involved in the jewelry industry for the past 52 years working in both wholesale and retail sectors holding multiple positions. With extensive experience in the luxury retail sector, Warren has managed a fine jewelry salon for a major national luxury retailer and a store specializing in luxury watches. As a diamond importer, he traveled globally to source loose diamonds for resale to retailers. Additionally, his expertise extends to purchasing diamonds and estate jewelry from the public as a pawnbroker and jewelry buyer. Warren is the Managing Principal of Boston Estate and Gem Appraisal located in Boston, MA and West Palm Beach, FL. Warren specializes in Gem and Jewelry Consulting services, including independent gem and jewelry appraisal work.