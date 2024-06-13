 

ASA Announces William M. Engel, FASA, as 2024-2025 International Vice President

By: ASA
 
 
William M. Engel, FASA
HERNDON, Va. - June 17, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of William M. Engel, FASA, as ASA's International Vice President for the 2024-2025 term.

William M. Engel, FASA, has been a member of ASA since 1999 and has held several prominent volunteer roles within the organization, reflecting his commitment to advancing the profession. He is a past International Secretary / Treasurer of the Board of Governors, Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, Chair of the International Education Committee, Chair of the International Ethics Committee, and past President of the ASA Western New York Chapter.

Outside of his dedication and leadership within ASA, William M. Engel, FASA, currently serves as President of Strategic Asset Management, a position he has held since 1996. His company specializes in equipment appraisals across multiple industries including metals processing, specialty printing, woodworking, healthcare, and more. Before founding Strategic Asset Management, he held asset management positions at NCNB Leasing (now part of Bank of America) and Key Commercial Corp. Throughout his distinguished career, Engel has authored numerous articles and presented at national conferences, sharing his expertise in valuation research and database development. His education includes comprehensive coursework with ASA and a BA in Communications from the State University College at Buffalo.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Todd Paradis
Source:ASA
