LGBTQ Book Release by Psychologist Dr. Jason Durant

-- Title:A Queer Therapist Looks Back on Healing Trauma With MindfulnessMay 13, 2024 – Respected Manhattan gay psychologist and author, Dr. Jason Durant, unveils his groundbreaking book, "Boy From The North Country: A Queer Therapist Looks Back on Healing Trauma With Mindfulness."Drawing from his extensive training in the field, clinical experience and personal journey, Dr. Durant delivers an insightful exploration of trauma, resilience, and the path to healing.In "Boy From the North Country," Dr. Durant delves into the complexities of his own trauma as well as traumatic childhood events in general, shining a light on its impact on individuals with a particular focus on the LGBTQ+ community. With sensitivity and expertise, he navigates the intricate intersections of identity, trauma, and recovery, offering invaluable insights and strategies for both professionals and individuals alike.A core principle of the book — that one must ultimately take ownership and thus responsibility for the healing of one's trauma — is described with sensitivity and optimism as Dr. Durant suggests that this is actually good news. In a caring way, the psychologist challenges the notion that we must identify ourselves as victims of trauma which he suggests only holds us back; trapping us in ever-repeating cycles of deepening pain. Instead, Dr. Durant challenges each of us to accept that whatever consequences we experience as a result of our trauma, it is now up to us to find our own path to healing. In this book, he describes his process of growth through the lens of his work and training as a clinical psychologist!As a gay psychologist hailing from Northern New York, Dr. Durant brings a unique perspective to the conversation, weaving personal anecdotes with evidence-based practices to create a comprehensive guide for navigating the journey from trauma to resilience. His compassionate approach and commitment to inclusivity make "Boy From the North Country" a must-read for anyone seeking to understand and overcome the effects of trauma and healing."Some form of trauma may befall us all…but we are not condemned by it. We have the power to own it, to discover our own healing journeys, and to live a life of joy!" says Dr. Jason Durant. "My hope is that 'Boy From the North Country' will serve as both a challenge to take ownership of our pain and as an inspiration to empower others on their journey toward healing.""Boy From The North Country: A Queer Therapist Looks Back on Healing Trauma With Mindfulness"will be available for purchase online and at select retailers on June 15th, 2024 just in time for Pride Month!For more information about the book and Dr. Jason Durant, please visit www.drjasondurant.com. Social media: Facebook and Instagram: @drjasondurantContact:Garrin BenfieldGarrin@drjasondurant.com415-260-9693