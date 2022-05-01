Follow on Google News
"Listen To This" returns to "Third Thursdays" to welcome in Summer -- Thurs., June 20, 2024
"Listen To This" returns to "Third Thursdays" continuing their exploration of Miles Davis' early electric period (from 1968-1975); hosted by Dave Bryant.
By: Dave Bryant Music
The project includes founder Jerome Deupree of Morphine and Either/Orchestra (drums), Russ Gershon of Either/Orchestra (woodwinds, organ), Rick Barry of Bim Skala Bim and Lookie Lookie (percussion)
"Listen To This" last appeared at "Third Thursdays" in July of 2023, and since then the group has been performing in many local and greater New England venues. As one audience member so rightly put it: "Listen To This fills the room with hot blue sparks and a primeval, funked-up vibe, the element that pushes a good show to greatness . . . a brilliant flash of improvisation, beyond genre, the ghost of a ghost who shows up out of nowhere and just hangs out. . . ."
About the "Listen To This" project, Bryant notes "LTT is one of our favorite 'Third Thursdays' events: we hosted the band's inaugural concert and the vibe in the room is always fun and engaging. In addition, this will be our third annual opportunity to document the group's ongoing development in our video series. Expect some variations on our well-established themes!"
This concert will launch the third summer of "Third Thursdays" monthly performances. The third season, which runs from April 2024 through March 2025, will continue to periodically feature artists who were former Ornette Coleman colleagues of Dave Bryant. The ultimate goal of "Third Thursdays" is to share personal experiences regarding the free jazz played using Coleman's unique approach. Each month's concert is a totally different experience, catapulting performers—and their listeners—out of their usual comfort zone with ear-catching transcendent musical moments.
Listings information for June:
"Third Thursdays" with Dave Bryant and Friends: a monthly harmolodic jazz series. Continues on Thursday, June 20, 8:00 pm, with "Listen To This" playing the music of Miles Davis from his early electric period 1968-1975. With founder Jerome Deupree (drums), Russ Gershon (woodwinds, organ), Rick Barry (percussion)
bryantequilibria@
Bryant's "Third Thursdays" (https://dbryantmusic.com/
Thus far, the monthly performances and interviews have all been video recorded, with the goal being for this documentation to be made available to all who are interested in exploring further the huge impact that Ornette Coleman had on the free jazz movement. Researchers will be able to peruse both dbryantmusic.com/
Media Contact
--submitted by marycurtinproductions
(on behalf of “Third Thursdays”)
mary.c.curtin@
6174705867
