Tradewinds Technology, LLC Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent #11,995,992 for AI Skyway Air Traf
New AI air traffic management system optimizes traffic flow to enable the flight of the next generation of manned and autonomous flying vehicles in the same airspace as legacy aircraft.
Developed by Tradewinds Technology's co-founders, Peter Whitmarsh and Shana Whitmarsh, the AI Skyway Patent ushers in the next phase in "Jetson Era" urban transportation by combining cutting-edge AI algorithms, distributed ledger technology, tokenization, and sustainable design principles.
Efficient Traffic Management: The AI Skyway optimizes traffic flow, reduces congestion, and enhances safety. Its adaptive routing system dynamically adjusts based on real-time data, ensuring seamless travel for commuters and cargo alike.
Blockchain Integration and Tokenization:
Environmental Impact: The AI Skyway is powered by renewable energy sources, contributing to a carbon-neutral future. Solar panels embedded in the infrastructure generate clean electricity, making it an eco-friendly solution.
Technoequalization™:
"Our mission at Tradewinds Technology has always been to create technologies that improve lives," says Peter Whitmarsh, Tradewinds Technology's Co-Founder and Innovation Director. "The AI Skyway embodies our commitment to sustainable, intelligent urban mobility."
Shana Whitmarsh, Tradewinds Technology's Co-Founder and Industrial Designer, adds: "We've designed the AI Skyway with safety and scalability in mind. It's a sustainable vision for a smarter, greener, future."
About Tradewinds Technology, LLC
Tradewinds Technology, https://www.tradewinds.technology, is at the forefront of AI-driven technologies, creating solutions that redefine industries. From intelligent traffic management to carbon-free power, Tradewinds Technology maps the future of a sustainable and interconnected world.
