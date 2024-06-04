Follow on Google News
Ukrainian 'Dog Mom' Rescues Animals Despite Landmine Injury Visits London To Show Documentary
War Tails documentary shows the homeless pets caught in the cross fire and the challenges, but hope ahead
By: UWARF
We are pleased to announce an exclusive pre-screening of "War Tails" at the prestigious Genesis Cinema in London's East End on Tuesday, 4 June 2024. This special event will bring together supporters, animal lovers, and activists to experience the moving stories captured during the missions in Ukraine.
The documentary chronicles the extraordinary efforts of Dan Fine, who, despite battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, has been a driving force in animal rescue operations. It also follows Krystina Dragomaretska, an architect-turned-
Synopsis:
The media coverage of the Ukrainian conflict often highlighted people fleeing with their pets, but the reality was far grimmer. An estimated million pets were abandoned as families were forced to leave their companions behind due to transportation restrictions. These animals were left at bus and train stations, on the streets, chained, or locked in apartments with no food or water.
"War Tails" delves into the severe animal welfare crisis that has emerged, exacerbated by misconceptions and inadequate pre-war sterilization efforts. The film highlights the growing threat of a rabies outbreak, with new cases continually reported near the front lines.
Dan and Krystina's partnership began at the Poland-Ukraine border and has since grown into a mission to capture, sterilize, vaccinate, and rehome stray animals across the most dangerous regions of Ukraine. Their journey has been marked by encounters with dedicated volunteers and professionals who risk their lives daily to save these vulnerable animals.
Urgency of the Crisis:
The potential for a mass rabies outbreak in Europe looms large, with millions of homeless animals in Ukraine. Volunteer groups have sterilized and vaccinated 30,000 animals since 2022, but the need remains immense. To prevent further catastrophe, over 150,000 animals must be sterilized and vaccinated annually.
This screening of "War Tails" is not just a film showing but a call to action. The next five years are critical in averting an impending disaster and protecting the lives of countless animals.
Event Details:
For more information and tickets, please visit our Eventbrite page (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Watch the trailer: War Tails Trailer (https://vimeo.com/
Join us in this important cause and witness the compelling stories of resilience and hope amid the chaos of war.
To secure your Journalist Guest Ticket please email:
Michelle Jones, K9 Rescue International contact@k9-rescue.org
WhatsApp: +44 7572 647117
Contact
Dominic Dyer
dominicdyer@
+44 7876 596233
