19th Annual Celebrating Words Festival
Distributing high quality literature and culturally relevant books to the community for free! Plus a 25' rock climbing wall, workshops on art, music, heritage, nature, & wellbeing as well as savory food and refreshing drinks!
The festival will be held on May 18, 2024 from 2-7 pm inside the Vaughn G3 Academy campus located at 11200 Herrick Ave., Pacoima, CA 91331.
The Celebrating Words Festival book giveaway is intentionally designed to be a literacy resource that supports our community members in becoming active readers and owners of personal libraries. Brand new books will be given away to all ages, in English, Spanish and bilingual print. Books will be available one per person and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees of the Celebrating Words Festival will also find music and art workshops, ancestral knowledge, much needed information on low cost to free community resources, and our newest addition to the festival, the Wellness Zone/Zona de Bienestar; a grounding space for families to engage with plants, the outdoors, yoga, and cooking. There will even be a 25 foot rock climbing wall and of course plenty of great food.
The Celebrating Words Festival provides an accessible, brave, and dynamic space, encouraging creativity and supporting intellectual growth and healing in a vital way that is unique to arts and literacy. This event is family-friendly and for all ages.
This event is a presentation of Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural, whose mission is to transform communities in the Northeast San Fernando Valley and beyond through ancestral knowledge, the arts, literacy and creative engagement. The festival aims to be the leading event to put free, quality, and culturally relevant books in our community's hands.
We would like to thank our sponsors for supporting the vision of Celebrating Words Festival: California Arts Council, The Getty, PoderArte, Latino Community Foundation, Vaughn Next Century Learning Center, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Take Action LA, California Mental Health Services Authority, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health
PROGRAM:
Flor y Canto Stage Schedule 2-7 pm
Kalpulli Temachtia Quetzalcoatl - 2:00PM
Tia Chucha's Founders Trini & Luis Rodriguez - 2:35PM
Joyas Divinas 2:45PM
Livid Dream - 3:25PM
Nicolás y su Conjunto - 4:05PM
Rosalilia Mendoza 5:45PM
Thee Heart Tones - 5:00PM
The McCharmly's - 6:10PM
All-Day Outdoor Workshops BY AREA
Literacy Lane:
A literacy-focused space with workshops and activities involving writing, poetry, words, and zine making.
Make a Book! Haz un Libro! By LACMA
Empowerment Banners by Chile Morena
My Story in a Mini Zine! by Blancis the Creative
Collaging Through Printmaking by Alfonso Aceves of Kalli Arte Collective
Recordando: A Block Print Workshop by Xitlalic Guijosa. Sponsored by The Big Read
Arte y Sana:
Art is healing and healing is an artform. Let your creativity blossom and connect with our highlighted organizations at our Resource Fair.
Charms 'n Things by Jo and Jo
Tú Arte, Tú Voz by Abby Aceves
Fun Fact Light Up Bookmark by DIY Girls
Plaza Regeneración:
A grounding space to reconnect with oneself, rest, regenerates and engage in radical conversations.
Visionary Vessels by The Getty
Herbal Tea Station by Yerba Mystica
Pacoima Outdoors by Nature For All
The Magic of Compost by LA COMPOST
Wellness for Every Body by The Wild Plum
Flower Magic Eco Printing by Deyaworldwide
Native Plants Poster Screenprint by Meztli Projects
Solidarity Stencils by Guadalupe Gutierrez
Pot-a-Palooza:
Scheduled Workshops:
"Civilization of Death: Zapatista Philosophy & Autonomy"
by Sexta Grietas del Norte and facilitated by Dr. Bryant Partida
Zapatista Philosophy 3:30pm-4:30pm
Autonomy 5:00pm-6:00pm
At La Placita:
Comida en Resistencia!
Lil' Readers Storytime! By Lil' Readers
3:00-3:20 pm- Lil' Readers
3:30-4:00 pm - Guayaba Kitchen
4:15-4:45 pm- Lil' Readers
5:00-5:45 pm- Guayaba Kitchen
Art Resources:
Special Edition Art Poster by Heidi Moreno, @heidiroo_art
Special Edition stickers by Noctamy, @noctamy & Riimachii, @riimachii
Special Edition Bookmark by Erica Friend Insomniart, @insomniart
Coloring Book by 818 artists:
