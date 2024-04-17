Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Madarson IT Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Madarson IT to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.
By: Madarson IT
Madarson IT's new offering features an Azure-based virtual machine preconfigured with Ubuntu images that are hardened to address the Center for Internet Security (CIS) Level 1 & 2 compliance needs. Cybersecurity is a top priority for organizations worldwide, and implementing CIS Level 1 or 2 benchmarks can significantly enhance their security posture. The CIS controls, a set of cybersecurity best practices and guidelines, provide organizations with the framework needed to protect against advanced and persistent threats.
CIS Level 1 benchmarks establish foundational cybersecurity practices, while Level 2 benchmarks build upon these practices by providing additional security controls and recommendations. By implementing CIS Level 2 benchmarks, organizations can further strengthen their security posture and better protect against advanced threats.
Key features of Madarson IT's offering include:
"Madarson IT certified images are always up to date, secure, follow industry standards, and are built to work right out of the box," said Shola Madariola, CEO, Madarson IT.
"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Madarson IT's CIS benchmarked Ubuntu virtual servers and desktops, which join a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Madarson IT, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Learn more about Madarson IT's CIS benchmarked Ubuntu virtual servers and desktops on this page (https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/
About Madarson IT
Madarson IT is a managed information technology consulting firm headquartered in Maryland. We specialize in cloud security, hybrid/multi-
For more information, press only:
Shola Madariola, CEO and Chief Information Security Officer, Madarson IT, (240) 478-6070, shola@madarsonit.com
Contact
Shola Madariola, CEO and CISO Madarson IT
***@madarsonit.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse