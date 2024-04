CEO Kyle Simpson of The Neighborhood Talk To Honor Women With EmPowerHer NYC

New York City to Host Prestigious EmPowerHer Women's Empowerment in Landmark Celebration

-- New York- In a momentous announcement, New York City has been declared to host the first annual EmpowerHer NYC two-day event, marking a significant milestone for CEO and Founder Kyle Simpson of The Neighborhood Talk LLC in partnership with Malika Manning Marketing. Founded this year, EmPowerHer NYC was created to give back to the women's entrepreneurship community. The mission is to support programs and initiatives for young girls and college-age women in the world of entrepreneurship. The fest will serve as a prestigious, profound, impactful, and inspiring celebration dedicated to honoring and spotlighting remarkable women, who stand as well-deserved trailblazers in their respectable fields.The eagerly awaited fest is scheduled to take place on April 24th and April 25th, 2024 in a series of impactful women empowerment panels, honorary dinner, giveaways, networking mixer, shopping experience and more.For the last few years,The Neighborhood Talk has served as a beacon of empowerment, networking, your favorite gossip, and celebrating the remarkable achievements of women across various fields from entertainment, entrepreneurship, activism, and beauty and fashion. Through EmPowerHer NYC, we seek to provide education, opportunities, resources, and access to capital for girls and college-age women who need to grow their businesses.Founder and CEO, expressed his excitement in an exclusive statement.This year's honorees consist of such as Sports agent and Founder ofPresident of the dynamo artist management company MBK Entertainment Inc. Jeanine McLeanAward winning Media Personality, Slutty Vegan CEO and Founder Pinky Cole, CEO and Founder of Camille Rose, T.V. personality and host, Serial entrepreneur, and more phenomenal honorees to be announced. Staying true to its essence, Impactful names such as, The MatriARK of entrepreneurship-Restaurateur (Brooklyn IHOPS), T.V. personalityBelow Deck, and more will also serve as this year's panelist speakers with the highest standards of propriety. Personality and influencer Ammenah Lee will be this year's moderatorWith sponsors such as The Zeus Network, NYC City Hall, Camille Rose, and more these partnerships signal the start of a long-term legacy of cultural celebration and empowerment for womenpreneurs worldwide. The acclaimed response will amplify the event's mission-driven focus, offering not only a celebration but a source of inspiration for future generations everywhere.For Tickets visit EventBrite The Neighborhood TalkFor press and talent inquiries, contact: Kelley Jamison- Team@TheJamisonAgency.com For partnership inquiries, contact: Malika Manning Marketing MalikaTManning@ Gmail.com