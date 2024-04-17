Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
CEO Kyle Simpson of The Neighborhood Talk To Honor Women With EmPowerHer NYC
New York City to Host Prestigious EmPowerHer Women's Empowerment in Landmark Celebration
By: The Jamison Agency LLC
For the last few years,The Neighborhood Talk has served as a beacon of empowerment, networking, your favorite gossip, and celebrating the remarkable achievements of women across various fields from entertainment, entrepreneurship, activism, and beauty and fashion. Through EmPowerHer NYC, we seek to provide education, opportunities, resources, and access to capital for girls and college-age women who need to grow their businesses.
Founder and CEO Kyle Simpson, expressed his excitement in an exclusive statement.
"I'm excited that 'The Neighborhood Talk' is at a point where we can do something to celebrate the amazing hardworking women within the industry, across all respected fields. Being one of the top news outlets in our community has inspired me to want to do things that bring us together for the greater good. EmpowerHER will be that event where you walk away with something impactful, and potentially life changing, while at the same time saluting those who have laid the building blocks for others to be successful."
Malika of Malika Manning Marketing added, "I Am thrilled for EmpowerHER NYC. As a native New Yorker, I'm honored to contribute to this momentous occasion. Alongside The Neighborhood Talk, I feel empowered by the prospect of uplifting trailblazing women in our city. Stay tuned for greatness".
This year's honorees consist of such as Sports agent and Founder of PitCChinFdn Amber Sabathia, President of the dynamo artist management company MBK Entertainment Inc. Jeanine McLean, Award winning Media Personality Anglea Yee, Slutty Vegan CEO and Founder Pinky Cole, CEO and Founder of Camille Rose Janell Stephens, T.V. personality and host Janeisha John, Serial entrepreneur Anaya Ivy, and more phenomenal honorees to be announced. Staying true to its essence, Impactful names such as, The MatriARK of entrepreneurship-
With sponsors such as The Zeus Network, NYC City Hall, Camille Rose, and more these partnerships signal the start of a long-term legacy of cultural celebration and empowerment for womenpreneurs worldwide. The acclaimed response will amplify the event's mission-driven focus, offering not only a celebration but a source of inspiration for future generations everywhere.
For Tickets visit EventBrite The Neighborhood Talk
For press and talent inquiries, contact: Kelley Jamison- Team@TheJamisonAgency.com
For partnership inquiries, contact: Malika Manning Marketing MalikaTManning@
Contact
The Jamison Agency
Kelley Jamison
***@thejamisonagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 17, 2024