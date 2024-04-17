 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Women
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Women
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2024
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Follow on Google News

CEO Kyle Simpson of The Neighborhood Talk To Honor Women With EmPowerHer NYC

New York City to Host Prestigious EmPowerHer Women's Empowerment in Landmark Celebration
By: The Jamison Agency LLC
 
 
Image 50736641
Image 50736641
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 17, 2024 - PRLog -- New York-  In a momentous announcement, New York City has been declared to host the first annual EmpowerHer NYC two-day event, marking a significant milestone for CEO and Founder Kyle Simpson of The Neighborhood Talk LLC in partnership with Malika Manning Marketing. Founded this year, EmPowerHer NYC was created to give back to the women's entrepreneurship community. The mission is to support programs and initiatives for young girls and college-age women in the world of entrepreneurship. The fest will serve as a prestigious, profound, impactful, and inspiring celebration dedicated to honoring and spotlighting remarkable women, who stand as well-deserved trailblazers in their respectable fields.The eagerly awaited fest is scheduled to take place on April 24th and April 25th, 2024 in a series of impactful women empowerment panels, honorary dinner, giveaways, networking mixer, shopping experience and more.

For the last few years,The Neighborhood Talk has served as a beacon of empowerment, networking, your favorite gossip, and celebrating the remarkable achievements of women across various fields from entertainment, entrepreneurship, activism, and beauty and fashion. Through EmPowerHer NYC, we seek to provide education, opportunities, resources, and access to capital for girls and college-age women who need to grow their businesses.

Founder and CEO Kyle Simpson, expressed his excitement in an exclusive statement.

"I'm excited that 'The Neighborhood Talk' is at a point where we can do something to celebrate the amazing hardworking women within the industry, across all respected fields. Being one of the top news outlets in our community has inspired me to want to do things that bring us together for the greater good. EmpowerHER will be that event where you walk away with something impactful, and potentially life changing, while at the same time saluting those who have laid the building blocks for others to be successful."

Malika of Malika Manning Marketing added, "I Am thrilled for EmpowerHER NYC. As a native New Yorker, I'm honored to contribute to this momentous occasion. Alongside The Neighborhood Talk, I feel empowered by the prospect of uplifting trailblazing women in our city. Stay tuned for greatness".

This year's honorees consist of such as Sports agent and Founder of PitCChinFdn Amber Sabathia, President of the dynamo artist management company MBK Entertainment Inc. Jeanine McLean, Award winning Media Personality Anglea Yee, Slutty Vegan CEO and Founder Pinky Cole, CEO and Founder of Camille Rose Janell Stephens, T.V. personality and host Janeisha John, Serial entrepreneur Anaya Ivy, and more phenomenal honorees to be announced. Staying true to its essence, Impactful names such as, The MatriARK of entrepreneurship- Restaurateur (Brooklyn IHOPS) Arkell Cox, T.V. personality of  Bravo's Below Deck Tumi Mhlongo, and more will also serve as this year's panelist speakers with the highest standards of propriety. Personality and influencer Ammenah Lee will be this year's moderator.

With sponsors such as The Zeus Network,  NYC City Hall, Camille Rose, and more these partnerships signal the start of a long-term legacy of cultural celebration and empowerment for womenpreneurs worldwide. The acclaimed response will amplify the event's mission-driven focus, offering not only a celebration but a source of inspiration for future generations everywhere.

For Tickets visit EventBrite The Neighborhood Talk

For press and talent inquiries, contact: Kelley Jamison- Team@TheJamisonAgency.com

For partnership inquiries, contact: Malika Manning Marketing MalikaTManning@Gmail.com

Contact
The Jamison Agency
Kelley Jamison
***@thejamisonagency.com
End
Source:The Jamison Agency LLC
Email:***@thejamisonagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Women
Industry:Women
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 17, 2024
The Jamison Agency News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Apr 17, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share