Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Swimming Pool Services Wins Two International Awards in Globe-Spanning Competition
Pewaukee, Wis., company honored with two prestigious awards from the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance in competition with designers from around the world
By: Swimming Pool Services
Swimming Pool Services won the sole Gold award from the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance in the Vinyl-Lined Pools category of its 2023 International Awards of Excellence. The Pewaukee company also notched one of two Merit awards in the same category.
"The Awards of Excellence program recognizes and rewards installations of pools, spas, hot tubs and water features that showcase the most beautiful and creative work in the industry," according to a description by PHTA.
Swimming Pool Services won the only Gold award in its category, for a project in Oconomowoc that seamlessly integrated a pool area and pool house with a home and surrounding prairie. The design team had to plan around a septic system sited very close to the pool's location. Besides the pool, the Swimming Pool Services construction team built the pool house and surrounding patio, and planted accenting landscaping.
The Merit Award recognized an outdoor living space project in Brookfield that featured a unique freestyle pool design, shaped to unite all its surrounding elements. Challenged by a relatively small space to work with, the Swimming Pool Services (https://swimmingpoolservices.com/
"Properly designed vinyl-lined pools create a beautiful oasis," stated PHTA about the design category. The organization commended all the award winners, "each of whom is playing an important role in elevating the industry."
"I am beyond proud that, in another foray into international competition, our incredible team of pool and spa professionals brought two awards back to Pewaukee," said Mike Panella, Chief Executive Officer of Swimming Pool Services (http://www.swimmingpoolservices.com/
The latest awards continue yet another year of recognition for Swimming Pool Services. The company was named to the prestigious 2023 Pool and Spa News Top 50 Service List for the sixth consecutive year, and to the 2023 Pool & Spa News Top 50 Builders List for the third time. Aqua Magazine earlier honored Swimming Pool Services among the top 10 "exceptional pool and spa retailers throughout the nation" in its highly sought-after 2023 AQUA 100 list.
"One could travel the world and not find a team with the same dedication to fulfilling its customers' dreams as ours, and to overcoming any design or construction hurdles with creativity and ingenuity," Panella said.
The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance works to promote safe and healthy pool and hot tub environments for all to enjoy. The organization advances the industry through education, advocacy, research and standards development.
Founded in 1967, Swimming Pool Services has helped thousands of homeowners throughout southeastern Wisconsin create the aquatic lifestyles of their dreams. Its highly-trained staff designs and builds custom pools, spas and outdoor living areas, and provides service and supplies for customers to keep their facilities operating smoothly. Fun, relaxation and togetherness are the ultimate – and desired - results.
Contact
Swimming Pool Services
***@lunarcommunications.us
2625445500
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse