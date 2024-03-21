 

Discipline Wealth Solutions and AdvisorMetric Form Marketing and Training Partnership

Financial Industry veterans form collaborative partnership for financial professionals
By:
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. - March 21, 2024 - PRLog -- Discipline Wealth Solutions Form Marketing Partnership with Industry Veteran Lawain "Mac" McNeil and AdvisorMetric

Greenville, SC – March 21, 2024 - Discipline Wealth Solutions, a federally registered investment advisory firm, is proud to announce its partnership with industry veteran Lawain "Mac" McNeil and his firm AdvisorMetric. McNeil will serve as the Chief Marketing Strategist for Discipline Wealth Solutions. This partnership provides financial advisors with access to cutting-edge technologies, innovative marketing strategies, robust portfolio management, advanced planning solutions, and streamlined operations. The goal is to empower advisors to achieve unrivaled success and deliver exceptional value to their clients.

Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Bryan Ballentine and Anthony Colancecco, Discipline Wealth Solutions provides advisors with the turnkey tools and resources necessary to excel in today's competitive financial landscape. By joining forces with AdvisorMetric, Discipline Wealth Solutions is poised to deliver unparalleled support and expertise to financial advisory firms and their practice.

Lawain 'Mac' McNeil, the founder of AdvisorMetric, brings over 25 years of experience in advisor coaching, marketing, and financial technology. His deep understanding of the industry and proven track record of success will be invaluable in helping independent advisory firms navigate the complexities of the financial world.

Founded in March 2024, AdvisorMetric is a marketing and training firm dedicated to advancing financial advisors' expertise and efficiency. By offering specialized advisor training, marketing solutions, and benchmarking services, AdvisorMetric empowers professionals to excel in client acquisition, investor education, and personal development while maintaining industry best practices. The firm's unique approach helps advisors identify performance gaps and areas for enhancement.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mac and AdvisorMetric " said Anthony Colancecco, co-founder of Discipline Wealth Solutions. "His expertise and commitment to empowering advisors align perfectly with our mission. Together, we will provide financial advisors with the tools, insights, and support they need to thrive in an ever-evolving financial landscape."

"Advisors using turnkey asset management platforms (TAMPs) often express frustration with the unbalanced and constraining nature of their provider relationships," said Lawain "Mac" McNeil. "Rather than fostering a mutually beneficial partnership, these relationships tend to be one-sided and limiting."

Through this partnership, Discipline Wealth Solutions and AdvisorMetric will offer a comprehensive suite of turnkey training and marketing services designed to help advisors optimize their practices, including:
  • Advanced technology solutions for streamlined operations.
  • Integrated marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility and client acquisition.
  • Institutional portfolio management.
  • Personalized coaching and guidance from leading industry experts.
  • Benchmarking and analytics to identify areas for improvement and growth.
For more information about Discipline Wealth Solutions, AdvisorMetric, and their groundbreaking partnership, please contact:

Lawain 'Mac' McNeil
Founder, AdvisorMetric
Chief Marketing Strategist, Discipline Wealth Solutions
lawain@advisormetric.com
513-252-8611

Bryan Ballentine, CFP ®, CRPC ™
CEO, Discipline Wealth Solutions
bballentine@dwshelp.com
864-349-5553

Anthony Colancecco Jr. CFP ®, CRPC ™
COO, Discipline Wealth Solutions
acolancecco@dwshelp.com
864-349-5553

Please visit: http://www.disciplinewealth.com

