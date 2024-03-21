Follow on Google News
Discipline Wealth Solutions and AdvisorMetric Form Marketing and Training Partnership
Financial Industry veterans form collaborative partnership for financial professionals
Greenville, SC – March 21, 2024 - Discipline Wealth Solutions, a federally registered investment advisory firm, is proud to announce its partnership with industry veteran Lawain "Mac" McNeil and his firm AdvisorMetric. McNeil will serve as the Chief Marketing Strategist for Discipline Wealth Solutions. This partnership provides financial advisors with access to cutting-edge technologies, innovative marketing strategies, robust portfolio management, advanced planning solutions, and streamlined operations. The goal is to empower advisors to achieve unrivaled success and deliver exceptional value to their clients.
Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Bryan Ballentine and Anthony Colancecco, Discipline Wealth Solutions provides advisors with the turnkey tools and resources necessary to excel in today's competitive financial landscape. By joining forces with AdvisorMetric, Discipline Wealth Solutions is poised to deliver unparalleled support and expertise to financial advisory firms and their practice.
Lawain 'Mac' McNeil, the founder of AdvisorMetric, brings over 25 years of experience in advisor coaching, marketing, and financial technology. His deep understanding of the industry and proven track record of success will be invaluable in helping independent advisory firms navigate the complexities of the financial world.
Founded in March 2024, AdvisorMetric is a marketing and training firm dedicated to advancing financial advisors' expertise and efficiency. By offering specialized advisor training, marketing solutions, and benchmarking services, AdvisorMetric empowers professionals to excel in client acquisition, investor education, and personal development while maintaining industry best practices. The firm's unique approach helps advisors identify performance gaps and areas for enhancement.
"We are thrilled to partner with Mac and AdvisorMetric " said Anthony Colancecco, co-founder of Discipline Wealth Solutions. "His expertise and commitment to empowering advisors align perfectly with our mission. Together, we will provide financial advisors with the tools, insights, and support they need to thrive in an ever-evolving financial landscape."
"Advisors using turnkey asset management platforms (TAMPs) often express frustration with the unbalanced and constraining nature of their provider relationships,"
Through this partnership, Discipline Wealth Solutions and AdvisorMetric will offer a comprehensive suite of turnkey training and marketing services designed to help advisors optimize their practices, including:
