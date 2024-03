Pioneering Woman Mountain Climber Releases Memoir

The book From Mountains to Medicine: Scaling the Heights in Search of My Calling is the inspirational story of Dr. Erica Elliott's magical mind-bending and heart-opening journey of self-discovery in search of her life's purpose.

By: Dr. Erica M Elliott, MD

Dr. Erica M. Elliott, MD

ericamelliott@ gmail.com

-- Santa Fe, New Mexico -Dr. Erica M. Elliott, MD recounts a tender coming-of-age journey searching for her life purpose. She grabs the reader, taking us on a trek that includes college in the psychedelic 60s, the Peace Corps in Ecuador and spine-tingling mountain climbing throughout South America.A courageous woman with insatiable curiosity, Elliott shares her compelling story with disarming honesty. Right from the beginning, she draws the reader into her narrative as she threads her way through the turbulent early years of her life, overcoming many daunting challenges along the way. Her guiding star is her search for meaning and purpose, which leads her to some spellbinding adventures, including being the first American women to make the perilous climb of Mt. Aconcagua, the highest mountain in the Western Hemisphere, along with other climbs of daunting peaks, one of which was subsequently named after her.Ultimately, Elliott's wise heart leads her home to discover what was there all along—her destiny to be a healer. This inspirational book and recounting of her story is imbued with love, humor, and evokes the sheer specialness of being human.is a truly fascinating, and engaging journey found myself laughing out loud, holding my breath, opening my eyes wide in shock, at times exclaiming "holy sh*t!"— and I imagine you will too. It is much more than a memoir. It is so engrossing I forgot I was reading a book. Erica's writing is clear and straightforward, taking you step by step through pivotal moments in her life, as if you were traveling right along with her. Definitely a must-read!"~Alan Questel, author ofA true adventurer, Dr. Elliott led an all-woman's expedition to the top of Mt. Denali in Alaska, the highest peak in North America, while in medical school. She also was the first American woman to reach the summit of Mt. Aconcagua in Argentina, the highest mountain in the western hemisphere at approx. 23,000 ft. She has lived and worked around the world, serving as a teacher for Native children on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona and for Quechua-speaking indigenous people in the mountains of Ecuador. Affectionately referred to as the "Health Detective," she finds the underlying causes of mysterious and difficult-to-diagnose illnesses in her busy medical practice. Erica is also a captivating public speaker. She blogs about stories from her life at www.musingsmemoirandmedicine.com. ( https://www.musingsmemoirandmedicine.com/ Her first bookwas honored by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group as one of the best indie books of 2020. In May 2020 she was interviewed by Senator William (Bill) Bradley on his weekly show AMERICAN VOICES, broadcast on SiriusXM Radio.Publisher:‎ Lammastide (February 10, 2024)Available at Amazon.com ( https://a.co/ d/eaNWzSW ) in paperback and e-bookISBN-13: ‎979-8987620007Contact info: ericamelliott@gmail.com