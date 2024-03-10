 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* #liftedfromtherut
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2024
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110

Follow on Google News

"Addiction Expert Rob Lohman Releases Breakthrough Resource: 'The Addiction Intervention Book'

11 Breakthrough Strategies for Professionals and Families to Help Clients and Loved Ones Discover FREEDOM From Addiction
By:
 
DENVER - March 15, 2024 - PRLog -- New Book Offers Insightful Guide to Addiction Intervention: "The Addiction Intervention Book" by Rob Lohman

[Littleton, CO] - With addiction continuing to impact countless lives around the world, effective intervention has become an urgent necessity. Renowned interventionist Rob Lohman addresses this need with his latest publication, "The Addiction Intervention Book," offering readers a comprehensive roadmap to staging successful interventions for individuals battling addiction.

Drawing upon his extensive experience in addiction recovery, Rob Lohman's book provides readers with practical strategies and invaluable insights into navigating the complexities of addiction intervention. From understanding addiction dynamics to planning and executing interventions with compassion and effectiveness, "The Addiction Intervention Book" offers a holistic approach to supporting individuals and their families on their journey to recovery.

Lohman's book covers a wide array of essential topics, including identifying signs of addiction, engaging family and loved ones in the intervention process, addressing resistance, and providing ongoing support post-intervention. Through real-life stories and actionable advice, Lohman empowers readers to approach interventions with empathy and confidence, fostering healing and transformation within families and communities affected by addiction.

"I wrote this book to share the knowledge and strategies I've gained through years of working in the field of addiction intervention," says Lohman. "My hope is that 'The Addiction Intervention Book' (https://liftedfromtherut.com/book-order/) will serve as a guiding light for families and friends who are navigating the challenging terrain of addiction, offering them practical tools and insights to help their loved ones find the path to recovery."

"The Addiction Intervention Book (https://liftedfromtherut.com/book-order/)" hit Best-Seller in 14 categories on Amazon upon it's release. It is an indispensable resource for anyone touched by addiction, including family members, friends, therapists, and healthcare professionals. Lohman's compassionate approach and wealth of expertise make this book a must-read for anyone seeking to make a positive impact in the lives of those struggling with addiction.

Praise for "The Addiction Intervention Book (https://liftedfromtherut.com/book-order/)" by Rob Lohman:

"Rob Lohman's book is a game-changer in the field of addiction intervention. His compassionate approach and actionable advice offer hope and guidance to families in crisis." - Sarah Johnson, Licensed Counselor

"Finally, a comprehensive guide to intervention that is both practical and compassionate. Rob Lohman's book is a must-read for anyone seeking to help a loved one break free from addiction." - Michael Smith, Sober Living Advocate

"The Addiction Intervention Book" by Rob Lohman is now available for purchase online and at select retailers. For more information about the book and author, please visit https://liftedfromtherut.com/book-order/.

For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:

Rob Lohman

rob@liftedfromtherut.com

970-331-4469

About the Author

Rob Lohman (https://liftedfromtherut.com/rob-lohman-speaks/) is a renowned interventionist with over 23 years of experience in addiction recovery. He is passionate about helping individuals and families break free from the grip of addiction and has dedicated his career to providing compassionate support and guidance to those in need. Lohman currently resides in [Littleton, CO], where he continues to work tirelessly to make a positive impact in the lives of others through his intervention services and advocacy efforts.

Contact
LIFTED From The Rut
Rob Lohman
***@liftedfromtherut.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@liftedfromtherut.com Email Verified
Tags:#liftedfromtherut
Industry:Health
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lifted From The Rut PRs
Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Mar 15, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share