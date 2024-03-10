Follow on Google News
"Addiction Expert Rob Lohman Releases Breakthrough Resource: 'The Addiction Intervention Book'
11 Breakthrough Strategies for Professionals and Families to Help Clients and Loved Ones Discover FREEDOM From Addiction
[Littleton, CO] - With addiction continuing to impact countless lives around the world, effective intervention has become an urgent necessity. Renowned interventionist Rob Lohman addresses this need with his latest publication, "The Addiction Intervention Book," offering readers a comprehensive roadmap to staging successful interventions for individuals battling addiction.
Drawing upon his extensive experience in addiction recovery, Rob Lohman's book provides readers with practical strategies and invaluable insights into navigating the complexities of addiction intervention. From understanding addiction dynamics to planning and executing interventions with compassion and effectiveness, "The Addiction Intervention Book" offers a holistic approach to supporting individuals and their families on their journey to recovery.
Lohman's book covers a wide array of essential topics, including identifying signs of addiction, engaging family and loved ones in the intervention process, addressing resistance, and providing ongoing support post-intervention. Through real-life stories and actionable advice, Lohman empowers readers to approach interventions with empathy and confidence, fostering healing and transformation within families and communities affected by addiction.
"I wrote this book to share the knowledge and strategies I've gained through years of working in the field of addiction intervention,"
"The Addiction Intervention Book
Praise for "The Addiction Intervention Book
"Rob Lohman's book is a game-changer in the field of addiction intervention. His compassionate approach and actionable advice offer hope and guidance to families in crisis." - Sarah Johnson, Licensed Counselor
"Finally, a comprehensive guide to intervention that is both practical and compassionate. Rob Lohman's book is a must-read for anyone seeking to help a loved one break free from addiction." - Michael Smith, Sober Living Advocate
"The Addiction Intervention Book" by Rob Lohman is now available for purchase online and at select retailers.
For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:
Rob Lohman
rob@liftedfromtherut.com
970-331-4469
About the Author
Rob Lohman (https://liftedfromtherut.com/
