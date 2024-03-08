Mirage Esports Inc. Addresses Allegations of Non-Payment Amidst New Season Kickoff

By: Mirage esports inc.

-- As the new season of the North America League begins, Mirage Esports Inc. is eager to focus on the future and the excitement that competitive play brings. However, recent allegations made by former members of our organization regarding non-payment have necessitated this response to clarify the situation to our fans, partners, and the broader esports community.Mirage Esports Inc. wishes to address these claims transparently and directly. Early in the previous season, agreements were reached between management, our players and staff regarding structured payment schedules. Given the challenges faced by the company, including periods of inactivity, it was mutually agreed that players would receive partial payments at varying frequencies until the outstanding amounts were complete. These agreements have been honored by Mirage as well as its administrators, ensuring that despite financial hurdles, our commitments to our players were kept and that payments continue. Payment structures for players that participated in the last stage of 2023 have not yet been finalized.Throughout this period we received assurances from the players and the coaching staff who had made these arrangements with us, that these steps were acceptable. Everyone involved agreed to work together in good faith to navigate the company's financial constraints, recognizing the global economic challenges impacting many organizations, including those in the esports sector.Mirage Esports Inc. takes these allegations seriously and is committed to resolving any misunderstandings or grievances. We maintain exhaustive records of all transactions and communications with our players and staff, underscoring our commitment to transparency and accountability.As we step into a new season, our focus is on building a positive and competitive environment for our current roster and reinforcing our commitment to the values that have kept Mirage Esports passionate about Siege's competitive environment. We are here to compete at the highest levels, support our players in achieving their best, and provide our fans with the thrilling esports action they love.Mirage Esports Inc. remains dedicated to fostering talent and growing the esports ecosystem. We are moving forward with renewed vigour, additional support and are excited about what the future holds for our team in the North America League and a positive growth for the organization.