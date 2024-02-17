Follow on Google News
Families of World War II Veterans Founder Featured on Contra Costa TV's Program Veterans' Voices
Veterans' Voices is a monthly talk show broadcast on Contra Costa Television (CCTV), the flagship cable channel of Contra Costa County, California. The program is dedicated to exploring topics that are important to the veteran community and recognizing their sacrifices. February's show highlighted the war's lasting impact and the heroes who served.
During Fasola's segment she spoke about her father, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran who served in the South Pacific, and her uncle who served as a navigator with the bomber group The Flying Cottontails before he was killed in action. She also described the transformative memories she carries from her travels to historic war sites in Europe.
"It was a privilege to be a guest on Veterans' Voices and share my personal perspective on World War II through my family and travels," Fasola said. "Knowing my family members' service experience and seeing the devastating grounds of war history first-hand has given me a lasting impression on this era and a perpetual admiration for its brave participants. While younger generations are growing less and less connected to the war, our nonprofit aims to keep them learning about the heroes we are indebted to."
Families of World War II Veterans, founded by Fasola in 2010, has a mission to create scholarship opportunities for college-bound or continuing college students across the U.S. who demonstrate academic achievement and financial need. The organization strives to educate future generations about the significance of World War II and honor and preserve the legacies of its heroes.
"It has been an honor to support Barbara's initiative to preserve the significance of the war while providing scholarship opportunities for deserving students," said Stewart Sweda, Careington International Corporation CEO and Families of World War II Veterans board member. "Her passion for commemorating the legacy of the Greatest Generation is truly inspiring, and we are proud she had the opportunity to share her story and charity's mission with Veterans' Voices."
To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans and its mission, become a part of the community or contribute to the scholarship fund, please visit familiesww2veterans.org (http://www.familiesww2veterans.org/
About Families of World War II Veterans
Families of World War II Veterans is a worldwide non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the historical lessons of World War II are not forgotten. The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to educate a new generation about World War II and its historical significance, to preserve the legacy of the heroes of this war and those dedicated to the war effort and to honor veterans' sacrifices by creating scholarship opportunities. To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans or for details on how you can donate to help support this charity's cause and create scholarship opportunities, visit our online community (http://familiesww2veterans.org/
Contact
Jamie Saunders
VP of Marketing and Communications
Careington International Corporation
***@careington.com
