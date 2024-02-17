Follow on Google News
Citizens of Mercer County, NJ Sue Election Officials for Voter Disenfranchisement
Dominion Voting Systems Error Rendered All Tabulators Inoperable
Most notably, in 2022, no machines functioned at all on election day. The cause was due to machine vendor Dominion Voting Systems failing to recode ballot ids after a ballot layout change by the County. Just as alarming, the County hid this from the public, and it only came to light when the public demanded a hearing with all the parties involved to explain.
On election day chaos at the polling places was followed by egregious mishandling and counting of ballots afterwards. All together, the result was the violation of the civil, statutory, and constitutional rights of individuals directly involved and indirectly all citizens of the county who were forced to accept an invalid election.
The 360 page complaint can be read at https://www.weferlawoffices.com/
Some facts to highlight from it for the 2022 election:
