Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Guest, Director Ted Shred
By: VIP Publishing
The show EP # 67 will air Sunday Feb 25th @ 3 pm PST on John Duffy's Facebook Page.
Contact Info: https://linktr.ee/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/
and listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music and more…
On Feb 25th John's guest will be Ted Shred
Ted Played drums in several Rock Bands in Phoenix Arizona in the early '80s, as well as owning HeadBangers Drum Shop. Then pursued music through radio taking a at Westwood One/100.3 Pirate Radio in the LA market as well as syndicated radio shows world wide including Armed Force Radio.
Shred's love of the Rock music scene here in Hollywood led him through numerous bands playing around LA till he got hired to be a stand in and an extra background actor) for Steven Tyler on Wayne's World 2 that then took hold of Shred's creative performance side which at this time turned towards acting from 1992 even up to the present.
Through acting Shred discovered many jobs he was experienced at in this industry through natural survival to actual training from Stunts to Animal Training, Line Producing to Directing, from Art and Set Design to Lighting.
Then through an odd form of osmosis and powers of the universe Shred creates several companies to increase his financial base and help harness his chaotic creativity.
So Double Dog Dare Events (an event design/production company involved in the entertainment and corporate marketing)was launched followed by Pira For Hire (a live action interactive promotional company focusing on anything Pirate from live shows, commercial marketing, to Film and TV reenactments…)
Fire Manipulation/
John Duffy the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"
John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish - Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan - A Born Again American. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.
Contact
Melissa E English
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse