ASA to Explore Legal Entity Valuation Best Practices in May 16 Webinar

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Feb. 20, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA announces the hosting of an upcoming webinar entitled BV541 Legal Entity Valuation Best Practices, May 16th, 2024, from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm EDT.

A pivotal resource for valuation professionals, tax directors, tax planning professionals, CFOs, and controllers, the webinar will commence with an introduction to legal entity valuations, delving into the circumstances that necessitate their preparation. Presenters Judd Schneider and Michael Rigby, Managing Directors at Kroll, will guide participants through essential considerations, including valuation methodologies, discount rates, tax rates, and compliance with local country requirements. This insightful session will conclude with a dedicated Q&A segment, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to interact directly with our expert presenters.

Webinar Agenda:
  • Introduction
  • Background on Legal Entities
  • When is a Valuation Required
  • Key Issues and Considerations
  • Process and Best Practices
  • Questions
To register or for more information please visit https://bit.ly/3SV3Qw7 or contact us at (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

