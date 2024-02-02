Follow on Google News
Carolina Gardens by Del Webb Clubhouse and Amenity Center Now Open
By: Del Webb
Carolina Gardens continues the Del Webb tradition of offering residents an impressive collection of experiences that help them live the lives they have always wanted. The 20,500 square foot clubhouse and amenity center feature indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, an aerobics studio, a varsity room with a kitchen and pool tables, a coffee bar, multi-purpose rooms, and tennis, pickleball, and bocce courts. Other onsite amenities include community gardens, pocket parks, and a dog park.
"Carolina Gardens offers an unparalleled lifestyle via beautiful, low-maintenance, ranch-style homes and extensive amenities," said David Carrier, president of PulteGroup's Raleigh division. "From resort-style facilities and activities to a diverse array of resident clubs, Carolina Gardens offers something for everyone. We're delighted to provide the Del Webb standard of living in Southwest Wake County. Thoughtfully designed single-family homes of 1,223 to 2,712+ square feet are priced from the $370s in this exceptional community. We invite you to contact us to learn more."
A Carolina Gardens "Winter Garden Party" Amenity Grand Opening will take place on Thursday, February 8th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at 2120 Del Webb Gardens Drive in Fuquay-Varina. Complete with heavy hors d'oeuvres by Rocky Top Catering, music and entertainment performances, prizes, and giveaways, the event will feature exclusive tours and a first look at the new Experience Del Webb (stay and play) homes opening in March. The event is open to brokers and 55+ buyers, with a request for no guests under age 21. RSVPs are accepted at https://www.signupgenius.com/
For more information about Carolina Gardens, visit the Carolina Gardens (https://www.delwebb.com/
About Carolina Gardens
Carolina Gardens by Del Webb is a diverse, active lifestyle 55+ community located in the renowned greater Triangle. Anchored by the cities of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill, our community is not only rich with amenities; the best of North Carolina is within easy reach. With 800 plus homes planned for enjoyable main floor living, the community has been thoughtfully designed to include a 20,500 square foot community center, supporting a full spectrum of fitness and fun activities. Amenities include resort-style indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a fitness center, aerobics studio, varsity room, multi-purpose rooms, community gardens, pocket parks, and a dog park. For more information visit the Carolina Gardens (https://www.delwebb.com/
About Del Webb
Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America's leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow, and learn, socially, physically, and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit DelWebb.com. (https://www.delwebb.com/)
