February 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Ditch the Pizza Parties and Show Appreciation with What Employees Really Want: Better Benefits

New Survey Reveals Millions of American Employees Desire Benefits Over Perks Like Remote Work, Student Loan Repayment
By: Wired Research and Jazmarc Services
 
SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. - Feb. 7, 2024 - PRLog -- Employee Appreciation Day kicks off on February 26th and is a perfect opportunity for employers across the country to show their gratitude to the employees working tirelessly for their organization. Many will receive a pizza party, free gifts, or other festivities as tokens of thanks. But with the current state of the job market and the U.S. economy, employers need to consider whether they could be doing more to meet the shifting priorities of their employees.

According to a new exclusive survey that reached 2,000 Americans working full-time and was commissioned by Jazmarc Services and conducted by Wired Research, benefits are the perfect way employers can not only keep their employees happy but retain their top talent, too. Working Americans place a great deal of importance on the benefits offered by their employer.  The research reveals that employees consider benefits like short-term disability (84%), long-term disability (82%), long-term care (78%), term (75%) and whole/permanent (75%) life insurance important.

Even in a time where more and more employees are now required to go into a physical office for work, far fewer (67%) place the same level of importance on remote work flexibility as these other benefits.  Similarly, despite the uncertain economic landscape, less than half (46%) of employees think it is important that their employer offer them student loan repayment.

Benefits are so important that more than 9 in 10 employees report that those offered by employers would have an impact on their decision to:
  • Stay at their current job (96%)
  • Accept a job offer (95%)
  • Look at other job opportunities (93%)
According to Joshua Marcus, founder of Jazmarc Services, this research comes at a time when most employers across the country are reevaluating vital benefits to cut costs.  He says "The research has shown us that employees are hungry for benefits that may sometimes get deprioritized.  Not offering vital benefits like disability, long-term care or life insurance can truly impact employee satisfaction.  That's why Employee Appreciation Week is the perfect time for employers to think about how they can better meet their employees' needs today and in the long-term."

The survey results are from Jazmarc Services' forthcoming "The 2024 Employee Benefits Report" which will be released later this month.  For more information about the research and to see a sneak-peak at even more results, reach out to Wired Research at info@wiredresearch.com

ABOUT THE SURVEY
The survey was commissioned by Jazmarc Services, a premier insurance planning brokerage, and conducted by Wired Research, one of the nation's leading market research companies, between December 4, 2023 and December 14, 2023 using an email invitation and online survey.  The survey reached 2,000 Americans ages 18+ who are employed full-time.  The study has a margin of error of +/- 2.2%.

Media Contact
Wired Research
info@wiredresearch.com
End
Source:Wired Research and Jazmarc Services
Email:***@wiredresearch.com
Posted By:***@wiredresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Insurance
Industry:Insurance
Location:Scotch Plains - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Surveys
