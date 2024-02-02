Follow on Google News
Ditch the Pizza Parties and Show Appreciation with What Employees Really Want: Better Benefits
New Survey Reveals Millions of American Employees Desire Benefits Over Perks Like Remote Work, Student Loan Repayment
By: Wired Research and Jazmarc Services
According to a new exclusive survey that reached 2,000 Americans working full-time and was commissioned by Jazmarc Services and conducted by Wired Research, benefits are the perfect way employers can not only keep their employees happy but retain their top talent, too. Working Americans place a great deal of importance on the benefits offered by their employer. The research reveals that employees consider benefits like short-term disability (84%), long-term disability (82%), long-term care (78%), term (75%) and whole/permanent (75%) life insurance important.
Even in a time where more and more employees are now required to go into a physical office for work, far fewer (67%) place the same level of importance on remote work flexibility as these other benefits. Similarly, despite the uncertain economic landscape, less than half (46%) of employees think it is important that their employer offer them student loan repayment.
Benefits are so important that more than 9 in 10 employees report that those offered by employers would have an impact on their decision to:
The survey results are from Jazmarc Services' forthcoming "The 2024 Employee Benefits Report" which will be released later this month. For more information about the research and to see a sneak-peak at even more results, reach out to Wired Research at info@wiredresearch.com
ABOUT THE SURVEY
The survey was commissioned by Jazmarc Services, a premier insurance planning brokerage, and conducted by Wired Research, one of the nation's leading market research companies, between December 4, 2023 and December 14, 2023 using an email invitation and online survey. The survey reached 2,000 Americans ages 18+ who are employed full-time. The study has a margin of error of +/- 2.2%.
