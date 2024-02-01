Follow on Google News
Supermodels Unlimited Magazine Presents: Billboards Over Broadway
New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Celebrity Runway Event in Support of Charitable Causes
By: Supermodels Unlimited Magazine
Set to take place at NYC's hottest futuristic nightspot, the evening promises to be a spectacular blend of fashion, philanthropy, and live entertainment. Hosting the event is reality TV star and philanthropist Jordan Kimball, famed for his engaging personality on TV shows such as "The Bachelorette"
"Our team is excited to experience the life-changing work of Best Buddies. As their organization bridges gaps and transforms lives, we are honored to be a part of this mission!"— Laylah Rose, President/CEO of Miss USA.
Red Carpet arrivals kick off at 5:00 PM, followed by the NYFW Showcase: Couture in the City at 6:30 PM. Immediately following the runway show, there will be a formal check presentation ceremony for the charity at 7:00 PM, marking SU's commitment to making a difference through fashion. Then Emblem3 take to the stage for a live concert at 7:30 PM, along with formal press & TV interviews.
"We want our magazine to speak to current and future generations of women," says Kimberly Clark, publisher and editor-in-chief of Supermodels Unlimited Magazine. "What better way to accomplish that goal than by supporting female role models and organizations such as Best Buddies International!"
So please join Supermodels Unlimited Magazine for an evening of fashion, and music at the nexus of social change. This season's event is a testament to SU's philosophy of combining the world of fashion with meaningful causes. Celebrity guests like Alexandra Everett of "America's Next Top Model," among others, will grace the runway, adding their star power to support these noble causes and highlight important needs for each charitable organization.
About Supermodels Unlimited Magazine:
Supermodels Unlimited Magazine (SU) has been at the forefront of empowering women in the fashion industry for over two decades. SU is all about aligning fashion with philanthropy and social causes. Now in its 24th year, SU continues to inspire and lead with a commitment to inclusivity and positive change around the country. For more information please visit: https://supermodelsunlimited.com/
Contact
Richard Lowe Fashion Group
rlowe@richardlowefashion.com
931.581.4132
