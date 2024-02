Georgia Leaders Selected for 2024 GeorgiaForward Young Gamechangers Cohort

Darius Anthony, Hahira, GA, Valdosta State University

Marquese Averett, Columbus, GA, Partnership For Southern Equity

Madison Beaumarchais, Valdosta, GA, Valdosta State University

Jacob Bell, Valdosta, GA, Renasant Bank

Eric Bell, Jonesboro, GA, Georgia House of Representatives

Hope Brown, Valdosta, GA, Legacy Realtors

Claire Chan, Atlanta, GA, Georgia Municipal Association

James Howard, Valdosta, GA, James Howard

Jada Carithers, Adel, GA, City of Valdosta

Michael Carpenter, Pooler, GA, City of Pooler

Shantanu Chakraborty, Valdosta, GA, Valdosta State University

Andrew Clark, Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau

Michael Conger, Valdosta, GA, Camp Rock

Jeremy Daniel, Watkinsville, GA, University of Georgia

Kiondre Dunnam, Douglasville, GA, The Brookman Group

Adam Fulbright, Hull, GA, North Georgia Technical College

Alexus Garrett, Valdosta, GA, Valdosta State University

Erica Grier, Valdosta, GA, Georgia Municipal Association

Kara Hope Hanson, Valdosta, GA, SGMC Health

Abigail Harrell, Hahira, GA, Valdosta State University

Jamie Hill, Valdosta, GA, Valdosta City School Board of Education

Rebecca Hunt, Thomasville, GA, Carl Vinson Institute of Government

Sara Kamppi, Valdosta, GA, South Georgia Regional Library

Jamiya Miles, Valdosta, GA, South Georgia Medical Center

Andrew Moody, Newnan, GA, City of Newnan

Brandon Moore, Lakeland, GA, Georgia Power Company

Hoa Nguyen, Valdosta, GA, Valdosta State University

Kvonne Oliver, Valdosta, GA, Coastal Plain

Destini Osby, Valdosta, GA, Valdosta State University

Britney Pooser, Augusta, GA, Medical College of Georgia Foundation

Ashlie Prain, Valdosta, GA, Valdosta State University

Jennifer Price, Hahira, GA, City of Hahira

Chanel Randolph, Lake Park, GA, ACE Loans

Victoria Ray, Valdosta, GA, Country Financial

Xavier Ross, Fayetteville, GA, City of Stonecrest

Allyson Sealy, Valdosta, GA, City of Valdosta

Britney Smith, Warner Robins, GA, FVSU

Taylor Smith, Thomaston, GA, City of Thomaston

Zahnay Smoak, Port Wentworth, GA, City of Port Wentworth

Korrelle Trollmann, Valdosta, GA, Greater Valdosta United Way

Samantha Trust, Brookhaven, GA, City of Brookhaven

Angela Ward, Valdosta, GA, Game Changers Marketing, Consulting, and Investments

Jason Weaver, Screven, GA, City of Screven

Arlena Williams, Talbotton, GA, In the Door

-- GeorgiaForward has selected 45 promising professionals to serve the organization's 2024 Young Gamechangers (YG) program. YG is a unique leadership action program hosted by GeorgiaForward, a non-profit organization administrated by the Georgia Municipal Association. Young Gamechangers brings professionals from across the state to work on the persistent challenges of one Georgia community.In 2024, the City of Valdosta will host the Young Gamechangers. Valdosta leaders have finalized their four "Challenge Questions" that the 2024 cohort will be charged to answer through the eight months they will spend developing specific, actionable recommendations for the community. These questions focus on economic development, green infrastructure, corridor redevelopment, and community togetherness."Each year, our Young Gamechangers, through the energy and innovation of our state's best minds, help improve our cities and counties," said Amir Farokhi, chair of GeorgiaForward's board of directors. "This year, we are excited and grateful to partner with Valdosta/Lowndes County. Great ideas come from all over Georgia, and we cannot wait to see our Young Gamechangers in action.""We are all excited to welcome this impressive program and equally as impressive list of young leaders and professionals into our community! The deep look, the fresh set of eyes, and the programs and projects they bring back to us will be received by an enthusiastic team ready to coordinate City staff and civic leaders on implementation. The future is theirs, the time to act on that future is now…welcome Gamechangers!"said Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson.The 2024 cohort of Gamechangers will meet for the first time in the City of Valdosta on April 24th, and their work will culminate with a community presentation of their findings and recommendations on Thursday, October 10th. The Gamechangers are accomplished professionals aged 40 and under from across the state who wish to make an impact through civic engagement, economic development, and community partnerships. A third of the class is from the Valdosta-Lowndes County area, another third is from the metro Atlanta region, and the remaining third are from greater Georgia.Previous Young Gamechangers Host Communities are Columbus-Muscogee County, Americus-Sumter County, Dublin-Laurens County, Douglasville-Douglas County, Augusta-Richmond County, LaGrange-Troup County, Milledgeville-Baldwin County, Albany-Dougherty County, Monroe-Walton County, Dalton-Whitfield County, and Columbus-Muscogee County.GeorgiaForward is a convener, connector, and unifier. We exist to unite our state, strengthen communities, and create a talent pipeline within Georgia.GeorgiaForward engages young professionals with leaders in civics, industry, government, academia, and the media to find a common vision for Georgia. The nonprofit organization, which is administered by the Georgia Municipal Association, accomplishes this by creating an environment in which vision and pragmatism can overcome political deadlock, fostering communication and goodwill among Georgia's stakeholders, and seeking innovative solutions to Georgia's biggest challenges. To learn more about GeorgiaForward visit georgiaforward.org Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia's 537 cities. GMA anticipates and influences the forces shaping Georgia's cities and to provide leadership, tools and services that assist municipal governments in becoming more innovative, effective and responsive. Created in 1933, the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. For more information, visit www.gacities.com ( https://gmanetmail- my.sharepoint.com/ personal/abailey_ gac... ).