 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Business Valuation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2024
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
321
January 2024
31302928

Follow on Google News

Business Valuers - Grow Your Professional Community Through ASA Membership

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Feb. 1, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA business valuation members cite referrals from other members as an important business driver.

Join today and candidate members can benefit by building relationships through our online community, ASAConnect.

Plus:

--Earn the coveted Accredited Member (AM) or Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) credentials, available only through ASA.

--Save with preferential pricing on ASA education programs and resources.

--Stay informed with free subscriptions to the monthly ASA Valuer e-newsletter.

--Be listed in our free Find an Appraiser tool, where professionals, consumers, and other appraisers find trusted partners.

Bonus: business valuation members also have exclusive access to valuable networking at key events like the Fair Value Conferences, Complex Securities Conference, Litigation in Valuation Conference, and the ASA International Conference.

Join today at https://bit.ly/4bod6zS

Join ASA by March 31, 2024, and we'll waive the $150 application fee, plus you'll receive up to 15 months of membership for the price of 12! >>Use code JOINTODAY

Jay E. Fishman, FASA, member, explains why he belongs. View video at https://bit.ly/49myDHD.

"ASA has been a big part of my life, both professionally and personally. I've made lots of relationships. I feel like I am always home at an ASA function." –Jay E. Fishman, FASA
Rights Reserved.

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Business Valuation
Industry:Accounting
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Feb 01, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share