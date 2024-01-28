Follow on Google News
Business Valuers - Grow Your Professional Community Through ASA Membership
By: ASA
Join today and candidate members can benefit by building relationships through our online community, ASAConnect.
Plus:
--Earn the coveted Accredited Member (AM) or Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) credentials, available only through ASA.
--Save with preferential pricing on ASA education programs and resources.
--Stay informed with free subscriptions to the monthly ASA Valuer e-newsletter.
--Be listed in our free Find an Appraiser tool, where professionals, consumers, and other appraisers find trusted partners.
Bonus: business valuation members also have exclusive access to valuable networking at key events like the Fair Value Conferences, Complex Securities Conference, Litigation in Valuation Conference, and the ASA International Conference.
Join today at https://bit.ly/
Join ASA by March 31, 2024, and we'll waive the $150 application fee, plus you'll receive up to 15 months of membership for the price of 12! >>Use code JOINTODAY
Jay E. Fishman, FASA, member, explains why he belongs. View video at https://bit.ly/
"ASA has been a big part of my life, both professionally and personally. I've made lots of relationships. I feel like I am always home at an ASA function." –Jay E. Fishman, FASA
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
