Victoria Azzopardi New CEO of Ocean Partnership for Children

Victoria Azzopardi, New CEO of OPC

Contact

Allison Brown, Design 446

***@design446.com

-- The Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Azzopardi, LCSW as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC), effective March 1st, 2024. She will be taking over for the current Executive Director Mary Jo Buchanan, who is retiring as of March 31st, 2024.Victoria is a mission driven professional, who has been with OPC as the Director of Clinical Operations since 2006. She has extensive experience in the NJ Children's System of Care, as well as experience in care management, intensive in-home therapy, and as the Residential Team Leader with Value Options (currently PeformCare). She also has served as faculty liaison for students and supervisors with Adelphi University and as a Field Placement Supervisor. She has overseen the incredible growth of Ocean's Care Management Organization (CMO), led the Care Management Department in achieving CARF accreditation, and successfully led Ocean Partnership through the unification process with Youth Case Management Services.Victoria has her Masters of Direct Clinical Practice in Social Work and her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Rutgers University. She is a NJ Licensed Clinical Social Worker, has her Clinical Supervision Certification, and is a Nurtured Heart Certified Trainer. Victoria is also very active in the Ocean County community, serving on the County's Overdose Fatality Review Committee, Children in Court, the Juvenile Justice Detention Alternative Committee, as well as many other County and state-wide associations."I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at OPC—an agency that holds a special place in my heart, and whose mission resonates with my core values," Azzopardi said. " I eagerly anticipate this extraordinary opportunity to collaborate with our dedicated staff, engage with our esteemed Board, and strengthen our partnerships within the community."Together, we will continue to serve the 1,100 youth and their families in Ocean County who need our support the most. I am genuinely excited about the journey ahead and the positive impact we can create together."For more information about Ocean Partnership for Children, please visit www.oceanpartnership.org Founded in 2005, Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC) is Ocean County's Care Management Organization (CMO). Its mission is to enhance the well being of youth and their families through natural and community supports. OPC provides care coordination services for Ocean County youth up the age of 21 years who have mental health, substance use, intellectual and developmental challenges. OPC strives to keep children and adolescents at home, in school, and in the community by connecting them to resources that meet their unique needs and help them achieve their goals.OPC is a non-profit organization available at no cost to all youth and families in Ocean County who meet the eligibility criteria of the New Jersey Children's System of care. To learn more, visit https://www.oceanpartnership.org or www.oceanresourcenet.org.