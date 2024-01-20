 

Society for Health Communication and Journal of Health Communication Partner to Advance the Field

Partnership seeks to foster development and sharing of learnings, evidence, and research; The Journal of Health Communication becomes an official publication of the Society
By:
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 24, 2024 - PRLog -- The Society for Health Communication, a member-driven organization working to advance the science of health communication has forged a new partnership with the Journal of Health Communication, the highest-rated academic journal in the field. This partnership will help increase the field's access to critical health communication research, science, and practice learnings; create new publication opportunities; and advance public health.

The partnership includes individual Society member online access to the Journal at a significantly reduced cost, available at https://www.societyforhealthcommunication.org/journal-partnership; and development of an annual Special Issue of the Journal, offering new opportunities for health communicators to publish their research and findings. More information and a 2024 call for papers will be forthcoming.

"Our new partnership brings together the premier peer-reviewed health communication academic journal and leading professional society in the field, creating opportunities for new and important collaboration, research, and learning," said Dr. Scott Ratzan, Founding Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Health Communication and distinguished lecturer, City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy. "For over 27 years, the Journal has advanced the evidence-base for health communication research. This collaboration will help raise the standards and showcase the impact of health communication in the US and globally."

The Journal will also now serve as a premiere sponsor of the Society's National Summit for Health Communication, an in-person and online annual event that provides cross-sector communication professionals a forum to share innovative ideas and new approaches, expand their skills through workshops and educational sessions, and ability to network with leaders in the field.

"In today's constantly evolving landscape, health communicators need every tool at their disposal to help keep them informed and equipped to reach a diverse set of audiences with communication programs and campaigns that can break through and change behaviors," said Michael Grela, Outgoing President and Steering Committee Chair, Society for Health Communication and EVP, Head of Reputation, Public Health & Social Impact, Inizio Evoke Comms. "This partnership delivers on our mission to foster trust in science, exchange ideas and best practices, accelerate learning and development, build meaningful, cross-sector connections, and advance the evidence base of the field."

"I'm thrilled at the immediate and tangible opportunities this partnership provides for our members," said Dr. Ashani Johnson-Turbes, Incoming President and Steering Committee Chair, Society for Health Communication and Vice President, NORC at the University of Chicago. "Working together, I'm confident we will create an even greater impact for the field of health communication."

About the Society for Health Communication
The Society for Health Communication is a nonprofit organization bringing together health communication professionals and scholars to create meaningful connections, share knowledge, and exchange best practices across disciplines, and advance the science of health communication. Since its founding in 2016, the Society has grown to more than 5,500 individual members and 30 organizational members, representing academia, government, nonprofits and the private sector, connected in their mission to help foster trust in science, dependence on clarity, and the pursuit of health equity. We're not just an organization; we're a movement. To learn more, become a member, or donate, visit www.hcsociety.org and follow along on X/Twitter @HealthCommSoc and LinkedIn @Society-for-Health-Communication.

About the Journal of Health Communication: International Perspectives
The Journal of Health Communication: International Perspectives (https://www.tandfonline.com/journals/uhcm20) publishes research on the communication of health information globally as well as developments in the field of health communication. It is the leading journal covering the full breadth of the global health communications field. The Journal seeks to advance a synergistic relationship between research and practical information. With a focus on promoting the health literacy of the individual, caregiver, provider, community, and those in health policy, the Journal presents research, progress in areas of technology and public health, ethics, politics and policy, and the application of health communication principles. The Journal was established in 1996 and is published by Taylor & Francis.

Media Contact
Society for Health Communication
admin@societyforhealthcommunication.org
admin@societyforhealthcommunication.org
