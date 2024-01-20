Follow on Google News
Society for Health Communication and Journal of Health Communication Partner to Advance the Field
Partnership seeks to foster development and sharing of learnings, evidence, and research; The Journal of Health Communication becomes an official publication of the Society
The partnership includes individual Society member online access to the Journal at a significantly reduced cost, available at https://www.societyforhealthcommunication.org/
"Our new partnership brings together the premier peer-reviewed health communication academic journal and leading professional society in the field, creating opportunities for new and important collaboration, research, and learning," said Dr. Scott Ratzan, Founding Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Health Communication and distinguished lecturer, City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy. "For over 27 years, the Journal has advanced the evidence-base for health communication research. This collaboration will help raise the standards and showcase the impact of health communication in the US and globally."
The Journal will also now serve as a premiere sponsor of the Society's National Summit for Health Communication, an in-person and online annual event that provides cross-sector communication professionals a forum to share innovative ideas and new approaches, expand their skills through workshops and educational sessions, and ability to network with leaders in the field.
"In today's constantly evolving landscape, health communicators need every tool at their disposal to help keep them informed and equipped to reach a diverse set of audiences with communication programs and campaigns that can break through and change behaviors," said Michael Grela, Outgoing President and Steering Committee Chair, Society for Health Communication and EVP, Head of Reputation, Public Health & Social Impact, Inizio Evoke Comms. "This partnership delivers on our mission to foster trust in science, exchange ideas and best practices, accelerate learning and development, build meaningful, cross-sector connections, and advance the evidence base of the field."
"I'm thrilled at the immediate and tangible opportunities this partnership provides for our members," said Dr. Ashani Johnson-Turbes, Incoming President and Steering Committee Chair, Society for Health Communication and Vice President, NORC at the University of Chicago. "Working together, I'm confident we will create an even greater impact for the field of health communication."
About the Society for Health Communication
The Society for Health Communication is a nonprofit organization bringing together health communication professionals and scholars to create meaningful connections, share knowledge, and exchange best practices across disciplines, and advance the science of health communication. Since its founding in 2016, the Society has grown to more than 5,500 individual members and 30 organizational members, representing academia, government, nonprofits and the private sector, connected in their mission to help foster trust in science, dependence on clarity, and the pursuit of health equity.
About the Journal of Health Communication:
